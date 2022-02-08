A124 vs Thiva vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive players?

Free Fire’s range of characters is divided into two categories — active and passive. While the former has a fixed cooldown time and must be manually activated, passive characters are devoid of cooldown times. Their ability gets naturally activated as per the situation.

While Chrono and A124 are active characters, Thiva is a passive one. This article compares their abilities to determine the better choice for aggressive players.

A124

A124’s Thrill of Battle can convert EP to HP (Image via Free Fire)

A124 is an underrated active character whose ability has a fixed cooldown time of ten seconds. Her skill, Thrill of Battle, lasts for four seconds and can convert 20 EP to HP.

Thiva

Thiva’s Vital Vibes increases the rescue speed (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva is a passive character with Vital Vibes ability that lasts for five seconds. He raises the rescue speed of users by 10%, and if recovery is successful, they will also get 15 HP per second.

Chrono

Chrono’s Time Turner creates a shield to protect users (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s Time Turner, an active ability, creates a force field that is able to block 800 damage and lasts four seconds. Players using him are unable to shoot at their enemies while being within the force field. The cooldown time lasts for 180 seconds.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Who is the best choice for Free Fire players with aggressive gameplay?

A124 is the better choice (Image via ff.garena)

Chrono’s triple nerf has made him weaker than before, making him as useful as a gloo wall. Thiva’s ability, on the other hand, cannot be used in solo matches and is only restricted to Clash Squad and squad/duo Battle Royale matches.

Hence A124 is the best choice, as she boosts the gamers’ health and is immensely useful for aggressive matches. Users can pair her with pets like Agent Hop, who can help restore EP that can be later converted to HP.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of its author. Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

