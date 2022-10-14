A3 Sag's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Many players in the Free Fire community have begun creating game-related content on various online streaming platforms like YouTube.

A3 Sag is one such content creator, and he has amassed a sizeable following over the past few years. His YouTube channel currently has 1.75 million subscribers, and his videos boast 193 million views. He also has 236k followers on Instagram and 132k followers on Facebook.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players in the country must not play the game on their devices. The stats and images used in this article were taken from FF MAX, which isn't banned.

A3 Sag’s Free Fire ID and stats

A3 Sag’s Free Fire ID is 11770452, and his ID level is 79. He is the leader of the “VirtueAnVice” guild, whose ID number is 61148250.

A3 Sag’s is ranked Grandmaster and Silver III in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively. His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

BR Career

A3 Sag's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

A3 Sag has played 736 solo matches and has 59 victories to his name, making his win rate 8.01%. He has also secured 1043 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.54.

The content creator has featured in 3125 duo matches and has won on 660 occasions, translating to a win rate of 21.12%. With 8872 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.60.

A3 Sag has also participated in 17006 squad matches, and his team has secured 4976 victories, recording a win rate of 29.26%. He has racked up 56829 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.72.

BR Ranked

A3 Sag's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

A3 Sag has featured in eight solo matches in Free Fire’s ongoing ranked season and won once, translating to a win rate of 12.50%. With 28 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.00.

The YouTuber has also engaged in 27 ranked duo matches and secured five victories, maintaining a win rate of 18.51%. He has bagged 130 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.91.

A3 Sag has competed in 292 ranked squad matches and has emerged victorious 96 times, resulting in a win rate of 32.87%. He has registered 1395 kills for a K/D ratio of 7.12.

Note: A3 Sag’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing (14 October 2022). They will change as he continues to play more matches in the battle royale title.

A3 Sag’s YouTube earnings

Earnings of A3 Sag through his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, A3 Sag’s monthly YouTube earnings are between $772 and $12.4k. Meanwhile, his yearly income is reported to be in the range of $9.3k and $148.3k.

A3 Sag’s YouTube channel

A3 Sag has been making Free Fire content on YouTube for the past four-and-a-half years, with his oldest video posted in April 2018. There are currently 350 videos on the channel, the most popular of which is a Gameplay Highlights video with 6.8 million views.

According to Social Blade, A3 Sag has gained 20k subscribers on his channel in the last 30 days. His videos have also received 3.089 million views in the same period.

