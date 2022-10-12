Dragunov YT's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Due to Free Fire's ever-growing popularity, many players have been able to make a living by creating content based on the game.

Among these players is Dragunov YT, who has established himself as one of the most prominent YouTubers in Jordan. He currently has 1.62 million subscribers and more than 122 million views on his channel.

Dragunov YT also has more than 192k people following him on Instagram.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players in the country must not play the game on their devices. The stats and images in this article were taken from the MAX version of the title.

Dragunov YT’s Free Fire ID and stats

Dragunov YT’s Free Fire UID number is 526190077. He is part of the PC TEAM guild, whose ID number is 1041575505.

The content creator is presently ranked Platinum IV and Bronze I in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively. His stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

Dragunov YT's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Dragunov YT has played 1705 solo matches and won on 88 occasions, translating to a win rate of 5.16%. He registered 3448 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 2.13.

The YouTuber has also participated in 2319 duo matches and secured 251 victories, making his win rate 10.82%. With 5548 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.68.

Dragunov YT has featured in 7075 squad matches, winning 1022 times and recording a win rate of 14.44%. He bagged 18256 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.02.

BR Ranked

Dragunov YT's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Dragunov YT has played one solo match in the current ranked season of Free Fire. However, he did not secure any wins or kills.

The content creator has also featured in two ranked duo matches, winning one for a win rate of 50.00%. He killed 17 opponents in this mode for a K/D ratio of 17.00.

Dragunov YT has won seven of the 30 ranked squad matches he has played, maintaining a win rate of 23.33%. With 127 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 5.52.

CS Career

Dragunov YT's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Dragunov YT has played 1969 Clash Squad matches in Free Fire, and his team secured 1272 victories, maintaining a win rate of 64.60%. He registered 15865 eliminations at a KDA of 2.50.

Note: Dragunov YT’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing (12 October 2022). They will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Dragunov YT’s YouTube earnings

Here are details regarding Dragunov YT's YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

Dragunov YT’s monthly YouTube earnings are reportedly between $1.5k and $24.4k. Meanwhile, his yearly income ranges from $18.3k to $292.3k. (Source: Social Blade)

Dragunov YT’s YouTube channel

Dragunov YT has been making Free Fire content for nearly three years, with the oldest video on his channel posted in December 2019. There are 197 videos on his channel right now, and the most popular one has 2.8 million views.

According to Social Blade, Dragunov YT’s channel has acquired 30k subscribers in the last 30 days. Meanwhile, his view count has risen by 6.09 million in the same period.

Poll : 0 votes