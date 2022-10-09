PlayHard's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, YouTube earnings, and more

Bruno Bittencourt, commonly known as PlayHard or Bruno PlayHard, is a well-known personality in the Free Fire community and the gaming world in general. He is essentially the CEO and Founder of the prominent Brazilian organization “LOUD.”

PlayHard presently flaunts an enormous subscriber count of 13.5 million, in addition to a cumulative view count of more than 1.96 billion on his channel. Furthermore, the prominent figure has over 1 million followers on Twitch and over 7.3 million followers on his Instagram handle.

PlayHard’s Free Fire ID and stats

PlayHard’s Free Fire UID is 181265793, and his IGN is “LOUD BrunoPH.” He is a part of the famous “LOUDGG” guild, whose ID number is 64140899.

The stats maintained by the content are listed below:

BR Career

PlayHard's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

PlayHard has played 2239 solo games and has 547 first-place finishes, coming down to a win rate of 24.43%. He has racked up 9435 kills and 5016 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.58 and a headshot percentage of 53.16%.

In the duo mode, the content creator has featured in 1042 matches, winning 227 of them, retaining a win rate of 21.78%. With a K/D ratio of 4.26 and a headshot percentage of 31.19%, he has 3472 kills and 1083 headshots.

Bruno PlayHard has also played 1945 squad games and has come out on top on 619 occasions, leading to a win rate of 31.82%. He has registered 6291 kills, alongside 2192 headshots in the game mode, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.74 and a headshot percentage of 34.84%.

BR Ranked

PlayHard's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

PlayHard has not played matches in any of the three modes – solo, duo, or squad in the ongoing ranked season of the battle royale title.

CS Career

PlayHard's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Looking at Free Fire’s Clash Squad game mode, PlayHard has featured in 390 games and has 268 victories for a win rate of 68.72%. He has accumulated 2188 kills and 1226 headshots, ensuring a KDA of 3.05 and a headshot percentage of 56.03%.

Note: PlayHard’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article (9 October 2022). They are subject to change as he continues to play more matches in the battle royale title.

PlayHard’s YouTube earnings

Here are the details about PlayHard's earnings via his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, PlayHard’s monthly YouTube earnings lie between $4.4K - $70.1K. On the other hand, the projected yearly income from the channel ranges from $52.6K to $841.7K.

YouTube channel

PlayHard has been running his channel for over eight and a half years, with the oldest video dating back to February 2014. He initially began with Clash of Clans before trying his hand at other titles like Clash Royale and Free Fire.

There are currently more than 2160 uploads to his name, out of which the most-watched one has gained 13 million views.

According to Social Blade, Bruno PlayHard has gained 17.536 million views in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has remained unchanged.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, and players from the country must avoid playing the game. The stats and photos above were taken from the MAX variant, which is prohibited.

Poll : 0 votes