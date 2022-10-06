KreckGamer's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, YouTube earnings, and more

KreckGamer is a content creator from Ecuador who posts videos about Free Fire on platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook.

He currently has 2.92 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel, and his videos have more than 417 million views. He also has over 2.6 million followers on Facebook and 308k followers on Instagram.

KreckGamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

KreckGamer’s Free Fire ID is 223233603, and his IGN is “KRECK 3M.” He is the leader of the LOS KRECKS guild, whose ID number is 61124670.

The content creator is ranked Heroic in both Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes. His stats are listed below:

BR Career

KreckGamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

KreckGamer has played 2592 solo matches and has 361 victories to his name, recording a win rate of 13.92%. He racked up 6371 kills and 2109 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.86 and a headshot percentage of 33.10%.

The YouTuber has also won 1044 of the 5567 duo matches he has played, translating to a win rate of 18.75%. He bagged 13123 frags and 3602 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.90 and a headshot percentage of 27.45%.

KreckGamer has competed in 8745 squad matches and has 2439 Booyahs, leading to a win rate of 27.89%. With a K/D ratio of 3.53 and a headshot percentage of 24.03%, he has 22255 kills and 5347 headshots in this mode.

BR Ranked

KreckGamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

KreckGamer has featured in six ranked solo matches this season but has no wins yet. He killed eight opponents in the mode for a K/D ratio of 1.33.

The content creator has also participated in eight ranked duo matches and has one victory to his name, translating to a win rate of 12.50%. With 26 kills and 14 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.71 and a headshot percentage of 53.85%.

KreckGamer has featured in 36 ranked squad games, winning six and recording a win rate of 16.67%. He has 104 kills and 42 headshots in the mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.47 and a headshot percentage of 40.38%.

Note: KreckGamer’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing (6 October 2022). They will change as he plays more matches.

KreckGamer’s YouTube earnings

Details about KreckGamer's earnings via YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, KreckGamer’s monthly and yearly YouTube earnings are between $4.9K - $78.9K and $59.1K - $946.2K, respectively.

KreckGamer’s YouTube channel

The oldest Free Fire video on KreckGamer’s primary YouTube channel was posted in September 2018. He has been posting content for over four years now. There are currently 459 videos on his channel, the most popular of which boasts 6.3 million views.

According to Social Blade, KreckGamer has acquired 80k subscribers in the past 30 days. His view count has also increased by 19.71 million in the same period.

KreckGamer also runs another YouTube channel called KRECK 2.0, which has 624k subscribers and more than 60 million views.

Disclaimer: Free Fire was banned in India, so players in the country should avoid playing the game on their devices. They can enjoy FF MAX instead as it is not banned.

