Action Bolt’s Free Fire MAX ID, headshots, earnings, rank, and more

The popularity of Free Fire content has grown in recent years, and many content creators now focus solely on the battle royale title. Anup Mondal, better known as Action Bolt, is one such YouTuber who has gained popularity due to his jaw-dropping gameplay.

The Indian content creator currently has 1.45 million subscribers and over 143 million views. He also runs three other channels – Actionbolt Vlogs, Actionbolt FreeFire, and Action Bolt Shorts.

Action Bolt’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more details

Action Bolt’s Free Fire MAX ID is 88651465. The content creator has reached the Grandmaster rank in the ongoing Battle Royale season, and his rank in Clash Squad is Platinum III.

His current stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

Action Bolt's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Action Bolt has appeared in 2607 solo games and has managed to better opponents in 354 matches, resulting in a win rate of 13.57%. He has registered 4734 eliminations in the mode with 1514 headshots at a K/D ratio of 2.10 and a headshot percentage of 31.98%.

The content creator has played 1854 duo matches and has been victorious on 412 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 22.22%. He has 5033 kills with 1293 headshots at a K/D ratio of 3.49 and a headshot percentage of 25.69%.

Anup Mondal has also played 39452 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 21828 matches, leading to a win rate of 55.32%. The player has bagged 184093 kills with 49710 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 10.45 and a headshot percentage of 27.00%.

BR Ranked

Action Bolt's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s Season 29, Action Bolt has played 2674 squad games and has 1689 Booyahs, leading to a win rate of 63.16%. He has bagged 19111 kills with 5764 headshots at a K/D ratio of 19.40 and a headshot percentage of 30.16%.

CS Career

Action Bolt's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has featured in 6543 Clash Squad games and has 4722 wins, converting to a win rate of 72.17%. He has accumulated 26677 kills with 10615 headshots for a KDA of 2.14 and a headshot percentage of 39.79%.

Note: The Free Fire MAX stats of Action Bolt mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing this article (26 November 2022). They will change as he plays more matches in different game modes.

Action Bolt’s earnings

Details about Action Bolt's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Action Bolt’s monthly income through YouTube lies between $2.9K and $46.3K, while his projected yearly income is expected to be in the range of $34.7K and $555.4K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Action Bolt is one of the earliest Indian Free Fire content creators. His first video was uploaded on March 2018, and he has been consistently uploading unique content for over four and a half years.

There are currently over 620 uploads on Anup Mondal’s YouTube channel. The highest-viewed video is a 'Road to Heroic' highlight that has five million views.

The past month has been fruitful for Action Bolt as he has gained 70 thousand subscribers. His overall view count has increased by 11.57 million within the same period.

