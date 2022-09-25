PVS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, guild, rank and more

Hari Raman is the player behind the successful YouTube channel PVS Gaming where gamers can find engaging videos around Free Fire MAX. He has made quite a mark in the community with his content in the Tamil language, with the channel already surpassing 2.4 million subscribers.

In addition to the content creation field, Hari Raman is quite active in esports as he is the CEO of the highly successful PVS Gaming. The team has been highly successful and last year finished second at the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall.

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

PVS Gaming’s ID in Free Fire MAX is 63725581. His stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career stats

PVS Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

PVS Gaming has featured in 1187 solo encounters and has bettered his opposition 110 times, accruing a win percentage of 9.26%. He has amassed 3634 frags, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3.37. Additionally, the game has scored 432 top 10s and holds average damage of 1203.

The internet star has overpowered his opponents in 165 of the 1025 duo encounters, which roughly equals a win ratio of 16.09%. In the process, he has defeated 2278 opponents to record a K/D ratio of 2.65. PVS Gaming has amassed 383 top 5 finishes while maintaining an average damage per match of 841.

Finally, in the squad matches, the Indian star has 12542 squad games on his profile, clinching 2621 of these to attain a 20.89%-win rate. He has bagged 32926 kills in the mode, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.32. Simultaneously, he has ended up on the podium 4201 times while also registering average damage in every match of 1090.

BR-Ranked stats

PVS Gaming's BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Hari Raman has played two ranked duo matches in the current Free Fire MAX season and has yet to register a victory. He has taken down 12 opponents attributing to a K/D ratio of 6. At the same time, he was placed in the top five once and averaged 2312 damage per match.

PVS Gaming has overcome the opposition to win 21 of the 124 squad matches, equating to a win rate of 16.93%. With 410 frags in the mode, he has chalked up a K/D ratio of 3.98. The YouTuber has also finished in the top 3 places 35 times while dishing out 1627 damage in every match.

Note: PVS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were collected on 25 September 2022. The stats will change as he plays more battle royale games.

Guild and rank

PVS Army's guild details (Image via Garena)

Hari Raman is a member of the PVS Army guild, whose ID is 65165738. PVS Gaming is placed in Heroic in the BR-Ranked season and Gold IV in the CS-Ranked season.

YouTube channel

Hari Raman has been working on the PVS Gaming channel for a few years, posting 1217 videos that have gained 307 million views. The channel crossed the coveted 1 million subscriber milestone in 2020 and this number doubled by the end of 2021.

PVS Gaming has gained roughly 300k subscribers in 2022 as well. He is growing at a reasonable rate every month as he has posted 30k subscribers while the videos have gained over 4.726 million views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far