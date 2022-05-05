Aditech's Free Fire ID, real name, stats, K/D ratio, and monthly income in May 2022

When it comes to Free Fire content creation, Atharvaditya Singh Rao (better known online as Aditech) is one of the most accomplished YouTubers from India. The 15-year-old has amassed over 7.09 million YouTube subscribers within the span of a few years.

Atharvaditya also runs a second channel called Gaming Logger. The Gaming Logger channel has 565k subscribers, and the content creator mostly uses it to upload vlogs. The player also built a large community of more than 22k members on Discord and accumulated over 600k followers on Instagram.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the region should avoid playing the battle royale title. They may continue to play the MAX version, which was not on the list of banned apps.

What is Aditech’s Free Fire ID?

Aditech’s Free Fire ID is 779084851. The player has earned the following stats in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

Aditech’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Atharva has participated in 2063 solo matches to date and has outperformed enemies 214 times, resulting in a win rate of 10.37%. With 3864 kills to his name, the player also maintains a K/D ratio of 2.09.

He has played 2241 duo games and claimed 218 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 9.72%. He has secured 4391 eliminations, translating to a K/D ratio of 2.17.

The Indian star has taken part in 5424 squad matches and has bettered his opposition 2256 times, translating to a win rate of 41.59%. Aditech has notched 14201 kills and maintains a K/D ratio of 4.48.

Ranked stats

Aditech’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Aditech has played two ranked solo matches and maintains a 50% win rate in this mode. He has also taken down 22 opponents in the process, retaining a K/D ratio of 22.

Besides the two solo games, he is yet to feature in any ranked encounters this Free Fire season.

Note: Player’s stats were recorded on 5 May 2022 and are subject to change.

Monthly income

Aditech’s monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Atharvaditya is estimated to make between $7.6K and $121.4K from his YouTube channel every month. His yearly revenue is estimated to lie in the range of $91K and $1.5M.

YouTube channel

Aditech has been uploading videos on YouTube for a few years now and has recently gained popularity due to his engaging content. The player has just around 400 uploads that have accumulated over 659 million views.

The content creator's popularity seems to be on the rise, and he has gained a total of 320k subscribers and 30.347 million views in the last 30 days alone.

