Raistar's Free Fire ID, real name, stats, K/D ratio, and monthly income in May 2022

Raistar is one of the many excellent players in the Free Fire community who have garnered worldwide recognition due to their remarkable skills. The player runs a successful channel of the same name that boasts 6.75 million subscribers.

The user plays the battle royale title on PC and mobiles, producing mind-blowing videos. Raistar also commands a great fanbase on Instagram with 2.6 million followers, while his Rai Live channel has accumulated 2.64 million subscribers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing this battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in the MAX version that is not yet prohibited.

What is Raistar's Free Fire ID?

Raistar's Free Fire ID is 12022250. According to multiple sources, his real name is Akshay, and he has the following stats in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

The YouTuber has recorded 54k frags in the squad mode (Image via Garena)

Raistar has competed in 3548 solo games and outplayed the opponents 401 times, acquiring a win rate of 11.30%. With 10776 frags, he has 4686 headshots, translating to a kill-to-death ratio of 3.42 and a headshot rate of 43.49%.

The content creator has featured in 4497 duo encounters and emerged victorious 706 times for a win percentage of 15.69%. He has eliminated 14379 opponents while landing 5262 headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.79 and a headshot percentage of 36.60%.

The YouTuber has also made 16528 appearances in squad matches and scored 2760 Booyahs, equating to a win rate of 16.69%. He has 54382 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.95. In the meantime, the online star has recorded 26050 headshots attributing to a headshot rate of 47.90%.

Ranked stats

The content creator is yet to participate in the ranked matches (Image via Garena)

The Indian is yet to play a ranked match in Free Fire Ranked Season 27.

Clash Squad stats

Raistar has accumulated 18352 headshots (Image via Garena)

Raistar has featured 3512 matches in the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire for 1855 wins. He has bagged 26428 eliminations with 18352 headshots, which comes down to a KDA of 1.80 and a headshot rate of 69.44%.

Note: His stats were recorded on 3 May and are subject to change.

Monthly income

The player's monthly earnings (Image via Social)

According to Social Blade, Raistar's monthly revenues on his primary YouTube channel are estimated to be between $484 and $7.7K. On the other hand, the forecasted yearly earnings are around $5.8K to $93K.

YouTube channel

Raistar runs multiple YouTube channels. He has been posting gameplay videos for several years and has amassed a sizable following for his montages on the primary channel.

Akshay's YouTube channel now features just over 30 videos, which have amassed over 156 million views. Additionally, he has garnered 60k subscribers and 1.937 million views in the previous 30 days.

