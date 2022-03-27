Aditech’s Free Fire MAX ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly income, and more in March 2022

Atharvaditya Singh is among the most well-known Indian Free Fire YouTubers, and he owns the popular channel - Aditech. He is primarily recognized for his creative and unique content based on the battle royale game, including challenges, gameplay, etc.

The internet personality has witnessed fantastic growth in recent years and, at the moment, has over 6.65 million subscribers and 617.993 million views to his name.

Here’s an overview of his ID, stats and other details.

Aditech’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats and more details

Aditech’s Free Fire MAX ID is 779084851, and these are his in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Aditech has played 5417 squad matches and has 2254 victories, which comes down to a win percentage of 41.60%. He has accumulated 14184 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 4.48.

In the meantime, he has bettered his foes in 218 of the 2241 games in the duo mode, retaining a win rate of 9.72%. With 4391 frags, the player has a K/D ratio of 2.17.

Moreover, the YouTuber has competed in 2058 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 213, leading to a win ratio of 10.34%. In the process, there are 3840 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.08.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Aditech has featured in five squad games and has a single win in the ongoing season of Free Fire MAX, resulting in a win rate of 20.00%. He has notched five kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.25.

Apart from this, the content creator has participated in four duo matches, winning one of them at a win percentage of 25.00%. There are 38 kills for a K/D ratio of 12.67.

Lastly, Aditech has made two appearances in the solo mode but has no kills or wins.

Note: Aditech's stats in Free Fire MAX were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

Monthly income of Aditech (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Aditech’s monthly and yearly incomes through the channel lie between $14.6K - $233.6K and $175.2K - $2.8 million.

YouTube channel

Atharvaditya has been posting content consistently on the battle royale title for quite some time now. His channel had only 34 thousand subscribers two years ago (in March 2020), but he has gained 6.62 million since then, indicating his remarkable rise.

In the previous 30 days itself, he has gained 790 thousand subscribers and 58.396 million views.

