Ajjubhai, AS Gaming, and Amitbhai: UID, Monthly income, total subscribers, latest videos, and more

Battle royale games have seen an exponential growth in popularity, and there are currently many Free Fire content creators in India who upload informative videos revolving around the games.

Due to the immense popularity of streamers and content creators, players are often curious to know more about their income, videos, and number of subscribers. This article explores the YouTube channels of Total Gaming (Ajjubhai), A_S Gaming, and Desi Gamers (Amitbhai).

Total Gaming (Ajjubhai)

Ajjubhai’s channel has a whopping 29.6 million subscribers, making him the biggest Free Fire YouTuber in the world. His most popular videos are a set of YouTube shorts uploaded seven months ago that have 43 million views.

He is good friends with popular YouTuber Amitbhai and uploads videos of their matches quite often. His channel has a combined view count of 5 billion.

Earnings of Ajjubhai (Image via Social Blade)

The Free Fire ID of Ajjubhai is 451012596. As per Social Blade, his monthly income lies between $35.5K to $567.8K, and his yearly income is somewhere between $425.8K to $6.8M.

A_S Gaming

A_S Gaming, run by Sahil Rana, is the second biggest Free Fire YouTube channel in India. He has a subscriber count of 15.1 million.

A_S Gaming posts many videos revolving around the Factory Challenge in Free Fire. He uploads regular content to YouTube, and his oldest video dates back to 22 January 2019.

Earnings of Sahil Rana (Image via Social Blade)

Sahil's Free Fire ID is 169525329. His monthly income lies between $20.5K to $328.4K, and his yearly income ranges from $246.3K to $3.9M.

Desi Gamers (Amitbhai)

Amit Sharma (popularly known as Amibhai) runs the Desi Gamers YouTube channel that has over 12.2 million subscribers. Aside from Free Fire, he also enjoys Among Us, Fall Guys, and Minecraft.

He likes experimenting with different guns and owns a wide variety of Free Fire cosmetics.

Earnings of Amitbhai (Image via Social Blade)

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194. According to Social Blade, the monthly income of Amitbhai ranges from $14.6K to $233.5K, and his yearly income is estimated to range from $175.1K to $2.8M.

