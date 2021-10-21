What is the Free Fire ID of Ajjubhai? Total Gaming's real name, in-game stats, and earnings revealed

Many YouTubers have carved out a niche for themselves in the Indian Free Fire scene. Ajjubhai is a prominent presence among these, and he is the one behind the top-rated channel - Total Gaming.

Over time, he has been able to secure huge numbers on the platform. Currently, there are approximately 29 million subscribers to his channel. Ajjubhai's videos have garnered over 5.01 billion views as well.

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID and other details

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID is 451012596. His real name is Ajay and he hails from Gujarat, India.

Here are the stats of the content creator as of today (21 October):

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has played 12412 matches in Garena Free Fire and has outclassed his enemies in 2982 of them, leading to a win rate of 24.02%. He has bagged a total of 47444 kills in this mode, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.03.

The prominent figure has stood victorious in 351 of the 1814 duo matches and has 351 Booyahs, which comes down to a win percentage of 19.34%. With 7221 frags, the player has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Finally, Total Gaming took part in 981 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 90, maintaining a win rate of 9.17%. He has racked up 2509 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.82.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Ajjubhai has competed in 360 squad games and has 55 first-place finishes, converting to a win percentage of 15.27%. In the process, he has 1652 kills, having a K/D ratio of 5.42.

Meanwhile, Total Gaming has also featured in 22 duo matches and has 80 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.64.

Ajjubhai has played 25 solo games and has a single win, equating to a win rate of 4.00%. He has secured 34 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 1.42.

Earnings

Earnings and more information of Total Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

Ajjubhai's monthly and yearly earnings from the Total Gaming YouTube channel are said to lie between $46.3K - $741.3K and $556K - $8.9 million, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Total Gaming's YouTube channel presently contains 1605 videos, the most-watched of which has 43 million views.

The channel has more than 29 million subscribers and 5.01 billion views. Out of these, he has accumulated 800k subscribers and 185.329 million views in the last 30 days.

