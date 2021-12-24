Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID number, discord link, monthly earnings, and best videos of 2021

Ajjubhai is a name that is familiar to the vast majority of Indian Free Fire players. The content creator has made his mark in the gaming community, and his videos are incredibly entertaining to watch. Over the years, he has amassed tremendous figures on his YouTube channel, Total Gaming, where he presently has 30.3 million subscribers and 5.29 billion views.

Apart from Free Fire, he also posts videos based on other games like Minecraft, GTA 5, etc.

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID number and more

Ajjubhai’s ID number in Free Fire is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has appeared in 12806 squad games in Free Fire and has secured 3055 victories, resulting in a win rate of 23.85%. He has accumulated 49684 kills, having a kill-to-death ratio of 5.10.

Meanwhile, the player has triumphed in 356 of the 1824 duo matches he has participated in, equating to a win percentage of 19.51%. In the process, he has 7277 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.96.

Total Gaming also has 1014 solo games to his name and has bettered his foes in 92 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 9.07%. With a K/D ratio of 2.79, he has 2575 frags.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has played 462 ranked squad matches this season and has bagged 73 first-place finishes, upholding a win percentage of 15.80%. He has notched 2237 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.75.

The YouTuber has played nine duo games as well and has remained unbeaten in five of them, which comes to a win ratio of 55.55%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 12.75, he has 51 frags.

Finally, the internet personality has taken part in 39 solo matches and has a single win, corresponding to a win rate of 2.56%. He has notched up 31 kills for a 0.82-K/D ratio.

Note: The stats of Ajjubhai were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Ajjubhai’s monthly earnings and discord link

Earnings of Total Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

Ajjubhai’s monthly earnings from his Total Gaming YouTube channel are estimated to be between $28.9K - $462.5K on Social Blade.

Here is the link to Ajjubhai’s discord server.

Best videos of 2021

Listed below are the videos that have the most views:

1) New Factory King Ajjubhai? Best Funny Moment - Garena Free Fire #Shorts (44 million)

2) FREE FIRE BEST FRIEND FOR REASON BEST REVIVE EVER #Shorts (35 million)

3) Free Fire Enemy 200 IQ Vs Ajjubhai 200 IQ Moment - Garena Free Fire #Shorts (27 million)

Note: The ones mentioned above were released in 2021, and views have been taken as the criteria to rank them.

YouTube channel

Ajjubhai has been producing content on his channel for around three years, and the increase in his popularity has been pretty spectacular throughout that time. He has uploaded over 1680 videos, and the oldest of them dates back to December 2018:

Within the last 30 days, he has gained 600 thousand subscribers and 115.63 million views on Total Gaming.

