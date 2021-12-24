GW Karan’s Free Fire ID, stats, guild, rank, income, and most-watched videos

GW Karan is a Free Fire YouTuber who uploads content featuring the battle royale title on a regular basis. Over the past few years, he has garnered a commendable subscriber and view count. Presently, his channel boasts 2.86 million subscribers and 277.11 million views.

Apart from this, GW Karan also manages another channel 'GWKARAN Highlights' which has around 169 thousand subscribers at the time of writing.

GW Karan’s Free Fire ID, guild, and rank

GW Karan’s Free Fire ID is 328212848, and he is the leader of the GWK-ESP guild, whose ID is 3013454819.

He is placed in the Heroic tier in both BR-Ranked and CS-Ranked.

Lifetime stats

GW Karan’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

GW Karan has competed in 9811 squad games and has bettered his foes in 2329, resulting in a win percentage of 23.73%. With 26339 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.52.

Coming to duo matches, he has 1927 appearances and has 353 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 18.31%. In the process, he has accumulated 5061 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.22.

Finally, the YouTuber has participated in 2714 solo games and has 276 victories, equating to a win ratio of 10.16%. He has notched 6777 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

GW Karan’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

GW Karan has featured in 75 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 37 first-place finishes, having a win rate of 49.33%. With a K/D ratio of 7.03, he has 267 frags.

Note: GW Karan's stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Income

GW Karan’s income (Image via Social Blade)

GW Karan’s monthly and yearly income lie between $2.6K - $41.2K and $30.9K - $493.8K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade).

Most-watched videos

The most-watched videos on his channel are:

1) THE SAD LOVE STORY OF NOOB FREE FIRE #shorts #Gwkaran #Totalgaming (14 million)

2) THE SAD STORY OF NOOB PLAYER #shorts #Gwkaran #Totalgaming (9.7 million)

3) Free fire Battlegrounds Old Season 1 Memories || Old Lobby And Old Gameplay (6 million)

YouTube channel

GW Karan has been primarily uploading gameplay and other related content with the oldest video on his channel dating back to April 2019:

According to Social Blade, GW Karan has gained 40 thousand subscribers and 10.28 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish