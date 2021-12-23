UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name, income, and most-watched videos

When it comes to the Indian Free Fire community, Ayush Dubey also known as UnGraduate Gamer, is among the most prominent and well-liked personalities. He has been posting content related to the game for the past few years, and his videos cover a wide range of topics.

At the time of writing, he has over 7.54 million subscribers and 986.073 million views on his YouTube channel.

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

UnGraduate Gamer’s ID in Free Fire is 256205699. Listed below are his stats as of today, 22 December 2021:

Lifetime stats

UnGraduate Gamer’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

UnGraduate Gamer has played 30096 squad games in Free Fire and has managed to outclass his enemies in 8784 matches, resulting in a win percentage of 29.18%. He has accumulated 109325 kills in this mode for a K/D ratio of 5.13.

He has 159 victories in 727 appearances in duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 21.87%. With 1929 frags, he has managed an excellent K/D ratio of 3.40.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has precisely 700 solo games to his name and has triumphed in 161, translating to a win ratio of 23.00%. He has bagged 2530 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.69.

Ranked stats

UnGraduate Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, UnGraduate Gamer has competed in 1169 ranked squad games and has remained unbeaten in 710, equating to a win rate of 60.73%.He has 6198 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 13.50.

He has participated in a single duo match and has notched three kills but is yet to secure a victory.

UnGraduate Gamer has also played one solo game and has secured the win, killing a total of eight foes.

Note: UnGraduate Gamer's stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

UnGraduate Gamer’s income

UnGraduate Gamer's income (Image via Social Blade)

UnGraduate Gamer’s monthly and yearly income is in the range of $5.8K - $92.5K and $69.4K - $1.1 million, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

Most-watched videos

These are the most popular videos on UnGraduate Gamer’s channel:

1) Sad Emotional Story of Every Noob Player Hidden Reality !! (23 million views)

2) Grandmaster in 1 Minute #Shorts !! (16 million views)

3) Opening 9 Months Old Magic Cube Boxes कितने Magic cube निकले !? (11 million views)

YouTube channel

Ayush has gained popularity in recent years, and his oldest video was uploaded in January of 2019. He currently has more than 630 videos on his YouTube account.

As mentioned previously, UnGraduate Gamer has incredible numbers in terms of subscribers and views. He has gained 70 thousand subscribers and 23.12 million views in the last 30 days alone.

