Noobgamer BBF’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, guild, and best videos (December 2021)

Abu Talha, the owner of the YouTube channel Noobgamer BBF, is a well-known content creator whose videos are mainly based on Free Fire. He currently has around 1.2 million subscribers and 150.727 million views.

Apart from this, he also uploads videos on the channels BBF and BBF Live. The following is an overview of Noobgamer BBF's ID and stats in Free Fire.

Noobgamer BBF’s Free Fire ID, guild, and other details

Noobgamer BBF’s Free Fire ID is 757191628. He is the leader of the BBF--ARMY guild, whose ID number is 1010236942.

Lifetime stats

Noobgamer BBF's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Noobgamer BBF has 1810 appearances in lifetime squad games and has 252 victories, equating to a win rate of 13.92%. He has 2510 kills in the mode with a K/D ratio of 1.61.

He has 58 wins in 657 duo matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 8.82%. With 1102 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.84.

The internet personality has played 218 solo games and has 21 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 9.63%. In the process, he has accumulated 436 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

Noobgamer BBF's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

When it comes to the current ranked season, Noobgamer BBF has featured in 15 squad games and has secured ten kills with a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has competed in a single solo match. He secured the Booyah, killing 12 enemies.

Note: Noobgamer BBF's stats were recorded at the time of writing.

Monthly income

Noobgamer BBF's earnings through his channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Noobgamer BBF’s monthly income is estimated to lie in the range of $204 - $3.3K.

Best videos

The most-watched videos on Noobgamer BBF's channel are as follows:

1) My Subscribers Sent Me The Biggest Gift in Free Fire On My Birthday - BBF (4.2 million views)

2) RAISTAR VS NILBHA GAMING 1 vs 1 Clash Squad Challenge Ft. NoobGamer BBF (3.2 million views)

3) BBF Reacts to Raistar Best Gameplay to Learn Free Fire (2.2 million views)

Note: The number of views has been taken as the criterion to determine the best videos.

YouTube channel

Noobgamer BBF has grown in popularity over the past few years. He previously streamed PUBG Mobile before switching to making content based on Garena’s battle royale title.

As per Social Blade, he has acquired around 815.12 thousand views in the last 30 days alone.

