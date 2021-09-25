Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Ankush FF: Who has better Free Fire stats in September 2021?

Ajjubhai, often known by his channel, Total Gaming, is an Indian Free Fire YouTuber. He is among the top gaming content creators worldwide and has an enormous subscriber count of 28.3 million, with 4.85 billion views.

Ankush FF is another Indian content creator who makes videos around Garena Free Fire. He started his new channel in April 2021 and has gained 1.57 million subscribers and 64.24 million views since.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has competed in 12303 squad games for a win tally of 2967, having a win rate of 24.11%. He has notched 46840 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 5.02.

He has 1791 duo games and 351 first-place finishes, retaining a win percentage of 19.59%. With 7137 frags, the player has a kill-to-death ratio of 4.96.

Total Gaming has also played 972 solo games and has 90 victories, leading to a win ratio of 9.25%. He has secured 2507 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.84.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing season, Ajjubhai has featured in 219 squad matches and has 41 Booyahs, which comes down to a win percentage of 18.26%. He has racked up 1062 frags with a K/D ratio of 5.97.

The YouTuber has played two duo games and has four kills at a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Lastly, the internet star has played one solo match and secured the victory, killing 32 enemies.

Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ankush FF has participated in 26192 squad matches in Free Fire and has remained unbeaten in 11751, resulting in a win percentage of 44.86%. He has precisely 102100 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.07.

He has played 3283 games in the duo mode and has exactly 1300 victories, converting to a win ratio of 39.59%. With 12563 frags, the content creator has a K/D ratio of 6.34.

Finally, the YouTuber has secured 124 wins in the 967 solo matches, corresponding to a win rate of 12.82%. He has 2619 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.11.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, the streamer has only played squad matches. In the 1381 appearances, he has 977 victories, equating to a win percentage of 70.74%. He has 8286 kills in these games at a K/D ratio of 20.51.

Who has better stats?

When talking about the lifetime stats, Ankush FF is relatively better than Total Gaming in all three modes — solo, duo, and squad.

As Ankush FF hasn’t played any ranked solo or duo matches, their stats in these modes cannot be compared. Finally, Ankush FF has the clear edge over Ajjubhai in the squad mode.

Note: Ajjubhai’s and Ankush FF’s stats in this article are subject to change as the YouTubers play more matches in Free Fire.

Edited by Ravi Iyer