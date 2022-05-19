Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Badge 99: Which Free Fire player has better stats and K/D ratio?

Ajjubhai and Badge 99 are two of the most popular YouTubers from India that play the game Free Fire. They have gathered a considerable number of subscribers on their channels directly from the entertaining videos they upload regularly.

According to current statistics, Ajjubhai’s YouTube channel - Total Gaming, has 32.3 million subscribers and over 5.75 billion views. Meanwhile, Badge 99 has accumulated more than 8.89 million subscribers and 1.12 billion views.

Here’s a comparison of Ajjubhai vs Badge 99 in the battle royale title.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and due to the government-imposed restrictions, gamers should avoid playing the game on their devices. The images and stats used in the article are from the MAX version.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596. Listed below are his in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

These are the YouTuber's lifetime stats within the game (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played 1033 solo games and has outclassed enemies in 93 of them, equating a win percentage of 9.00%. With 2616 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of around 2.78.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has made 1837 appearances and has 358 victories, upholding a win rate of 19.48%. In the process, he has 7313 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The YouTuber has remained unbeaten in 3070 of the 12899 squad matches, translating to a win ratio of 23.80%. He has accumulated 49972 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.08.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai hasn't played ranked games (Image via Garena)

Total Gaming hasn’t played ranked games.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081. His stats are:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of Badge 99 (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has competed in 1151 solo games and has 84 victories, converting to a win percentage of 7.29%. He has 2848 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.67.

In the meantime, he has also participated in 2010 duo matches and has come out on top on 187 occasions, corresponding to a win ratio of 9.30%. At a K/D ratio of 2.39, he has 4350 frags.

The content creator has bettered his foes in 1532 of the 8904 squad games, having a win rate of 17.20%. He has secured 24711 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.35.

Ranked stats

These are Badge 99's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has played a single-ranked squad match in Free Fire’s current season. He has managed to score three kills for a K/D ratio of 3.00.

Comparison

Ajjubhai Badge 99 Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1033 1837 12899 1151 2010 8904 Wins 93 358 3070 84 187 1532 Win rate 9.00% 19.48% 23.80% 7.29% 9.30% 17.20% Kills 2616 7313 49972 2848 4350 24711 K/D ratio 2.78 4.94 5.08 2.67 2.39 3.35

When looking at the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai takes the edge over Badge 99 in all three modes – solo, duo and squad in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

We cannot compare their ranked stats as Ajjubhai hasn’t played matches, and Badge 99 has only a single appearance.

Note: The players’ stats were recorded at the time of writing and they are subject to change.

