Mr Ali's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, real name, and YouTube income in May 2022

Mohamed "Mr Ali" Ali is a famous face on the professional Free Fire circuit and a successful content creator on YouTube. The player represents the Moroccan team WASK and played a key role in their qualification to FFWS 2022 Sentosa.

Mr Ali was also recently named the MVP of the Finals in Free Fire Arab League Season 5. He has accumulated over 1.22 million subscribers on YouTube.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title.

What is Mr Ali's Free Fire ID?

Mr Ali's Free Fire ID is 47218299. The player has achieved the Heroic rank in the BR-Ranked mode and has reached Platinum 3 in CS-Ranked.

Lifetime stats

Mr Ali's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has appeared in 3655 solo matches and has racked up 376 victories, accumulating a win ratio of 10.28%. With 7801 kills, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 2.38.

The professional player has also competed in 1682 duo games and has come out undefeated 246 times, recording a 14.62%-win rate. Mr Ali has bagged 4315 kills and has chalked up a K/D ratio of precisely 3.

Additionally, Mr Ali has secured 2988 Booyahs in 18034 squad matches, which eventually equals a win percentage of 16.56%. The internet sensation has accrued 55223 kills, aggregating to a K/D ratio of 3.67.

Ranked stats

Mr Ali's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Mr Ali has participated in 60 squad games and has won 10 games, resulting in a win rate of 16.67%. He has taken down 357 opponents in these ranked matches, contributing to a K/D ratio of 7.14.

He is yet to play any solo or duo ranked games this season.

CS Career

Mr Ali's CS stats (Image via Garena)

Mr Ali has participated in 3875 Clash Squad matches in Free Fire and has won 2499 of these encounters for a win rate of 64.49%. He also holds a KDA of 2.10 and average damage per match of 3411. He has secured a total of 28151 kills.

Note: Mr Ali's stats were recorded on 19 May 2022 and are subject to change as he participates in more games.

YouTube income

Mr Ali's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Mr Ali's monthly YouTube revenue is estimated to be within the range of $7 to $110. He is estimated to make anywhere between $83 and $1.3K from the channel in a year.

YouTube channel

The first video on Mr. Ali's YouTube channel was uploaded in March 2019. Since then, he has periodically published new videos on the platform. With more than 220 videos, the gamer has amassed over 92 million views. However, Mr Ali has not uploaded a video since March 2022.

