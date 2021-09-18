Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Badge 99: Who has better Free Fire stats in September 2021?

Almost everyone in the Indian Free Fire community might have heard of Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming. He is one of the biggest gaming content creators in the country and currently has over 28.1 million subscribers with 4.80 billion views.

Badge 99 is another enormously popular figure primarily known for his engaging content around Garena Free Fire. He has 7.66 million subscribers alongside 871.67 million views.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has competed in 12274 squad games and has a win tally of 2950, corresponding to a win percentage of 24.03%. He has 46628 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.00.

In the duo mode, the streamer has 350 wins in the 1787 matches, maintaining a win rate of 19.58%. With 7120 kills, he has ensured a K/D ratio of 4.95.

The player has played 972 solo games and has come out on top on 90 occasions, resulting in a win ratio of 9.25%. He has 2507 eliminations in this mode for a K/D ratio of 2.84.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing season, the content creator has outclassed his enemies in 24 of the 190 squad matches, converting to a win ratio of 12.63%. In the process, he has precisely 850 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.12.

Total Gaming has also played a single solo game and secured the win in it, notching a total of 32 kills.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has featured in 8725 squad games in Free Fire and has come out on top on 1519 occasions, equating a win percentage of 17.40%. He has secured 24017 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.33.

While talking about the duo matches, the streamer has 187 wins in 2009 appearances, translating to a win rate of 9.30%. With 4350 frags, the player has a K/D ratio of 2.39.

The content creator has also played 1151 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 84, resulting in a win ratio of 7.29%. He has 2848 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has played only ranked squad games in the current season. In the five matches, he has killed 15 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.00.

Who has better stats?

Ajjubhai is relatively better than Badge 99 in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate when talking about the lifetime stats in all three modes — solo, duo, and squad.

Badge 99 hasn’t played any ranked solo and duo games and only has a few participations in the squad mode. Hence, the stats of the YouTubers in all three cannot be compared.

Edited by Ravi Iyer