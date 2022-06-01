Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs FF Antaryami: Which Free Fire YouTuber has better stats in June 2022

Ajay, aka Ajjubhai (Total Gaming), and Sandeep Panwar, aka FF Antaryami, are two Indian YouTubers known for their content related to the renowned battle royale title Garena Free Fire. As the game’s community has expanded, their fanbases have also constantly grown.

The former, i.e., Ajjubhai, presently has more than 5.791 billion views and 32.6 million subscribers to his name. FF Antaryami, on the other hand, holds up a subscriber count of 3.98 million while also having over 606.844 million views.

Here's a detailed comparison of their stats in Free Fire is provided below.

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming)’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming)’s Free Fire ID is 451012596. His stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of Total Gaming (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has 93 wins in 1033 solo matches, having a win rate of 9.00%. With 2616 kills, the content creator has a K/D ratio of 2.78.

He has 358 first-place finishes in 1838 appearances in the duo mode, translating to a win ratio of 19.47%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 4.94, he has scored 7314 kills.

The YouTuber also has exactly 12900 participations in the solo mode and has remained unbeaten in 3071, retaining a win percentage of 23.80%. He has 49975 frags for a K/D ratio of 5.08.

Ranked stats

His ranked stats in the current season (Image via Garena)

Total Gaming has played a single ranked squad game and has secured the win while killing three enemies.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and stats

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID is 297537840.

Lifetime stats

Sandeep Panwar maintains great lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has competed in 4014 solo games and has 310 Booyahs, converting to a win ratio of 7.72%. He has notched 8981 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.42.

Coming to the duo matches, the player has made 6485 appearances and has 508 victories, leading to a win percentage of 7.83%. In the process, he has garnered 19695 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.30.

The content creator has additionally outclassed his enemies in 2511 out of the 12154 squad games, translating to a win rate of 20.65%. He has 34957 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.63.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami's stats in the game's current ranked season (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has played four solo matches in the current season and has 20 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.00.

Meanwhile, he has played 255 duo games as well and has seven wins, corresponding to a win percentage of 2.74%. With a K/D ratio of 2.46, he has 609 frags.

Finally, Sandeep Panwar has been engaged in 37 squad matches and has come out on top on two occasions, maintaining a win rate of 5.40%. He has racked up 86 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.46.

Comparison

Ajjubhai FF Antaryami Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1033 1838 12900 4014 6485 12154 Wins 93 358 3071 310 508 2511 Win rate 9.00% 19.47% 23.80% 7.72% 7.83% 20.65% Kills 2616 7314 49975 8981 19695 34957 K/D ratio 2.78 4.94 5.08 2.42 3.30 3.63

The K/D ratio and win rate can be considered to compare the stats, and when looking at Ajjubhai and FF Antaryami’s lifetime stats, Ajjubhai takes the edge in all three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

We cannot compare the ranked stats of Total Gaming and FF Antaryami, as the former has made no appearances in the duo or solo games while only having a single match in the squad mode.

