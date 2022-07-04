Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Gaming Tamizhan: Who has better Free Fire stats in July 2022?

Ajay, aka Ajjubhai, and Ravichandra Vigneshwer, aka GT King, are two of the many well-known personalities in the Indian Free Fire community. The former runs the popular Total Gaming channel, which now has 32.9 million subscribers. This is the highest number of subscribers for any Free Fire content creator on YouTube.

Gaming Tamizhan's channel, on the other hand, has 3.3 million subscribers, making him one of the top Tamil gaming content creators of the battle royale title. He regularly streams and uploads gameplay clips that his fans thoroughly enjoy.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. The images and stats used in the article are from the MAX version.

What is Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID number?

Ajjubhai's ID in Free Fire is 451012596. The popular content creator has managed to acquire the following stats:

Lifetime stats

He has 49991 kills in squad matches (Image via Garena)

Total Gaming has participated in 1034 solo games, holding a win tally of 93 matches for an 8.99%-win rate. The player's K/D ratio is 2.78, attributable to his 2616 kills.

Ajjubhai has scored 358 victories in the 1838 duo matches, acquiring a win ratio of 19.47%. The YouTuber has chalked up 7314 kills, leading to a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Finally, Ajjubhai has also racked up 3073 Booyahs in 12903 squad matches, which corresponds to a win percentage of 23.81%. He is just a few frags shy of 50 thousand kills, averaging a K/D ratio of 5.09.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has not particpated in the ranked games (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai is yet to engage in a single ranked game in the ongoing Free Fire ranked season.

What is Gaming Tamizhan King's Free Fire ID number?

Gaming Tamizhan's ID in Free Fire is 287597612. He has the following stats in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

GT King has acquired 52206 kills in squad matches (Image via Garena)

The Indian star is unbeaten in 48 of the 678 solo games, with a victory percentage of 7.07%. He has bagged 1452 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.30.

GT King has also fought in 1815 duo matches, taking home 163 wins for an overall win percentage of 8.98%. He has secured 3444 frags at a kill-to-death ratio of 2.08.

Finally, in the squad games, he outperformed the opposition 3654 times in 18313 squad games, equaling a win ratio of 19.95%. Gaming Tamizhan has also bagged 52206 kills, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.56.

Ranked stats

He is yet to play a single solo match (Image via Garena)

GT King has participated in 14 duo games and won twice, amounting to a win rate of 14.28 %. He has achieved a K/D ratio of 4.42 with 53 eliminations on his profile.

Coming into the squad matches, he has one win in 12 encounters, which comes down to a win rate of 8.33%. Gaming Tamizhan even managed 16 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.45.

Comparison: Ajjubhai vs Gaming Tamizhan

Ajjubhai Gaming Tamizhan Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 1034 1838 12903 678 1815 18313 Wins 93 358 3073 48 163 3654 Win rate 8.99% 19.47% 23.81% 7.07% 8.98% 19.95% Kills 2616 7314 49991 1452 3444 52206 K/D ratio 2.78 4.94 5.09 2.30 2.08 3.56

Both gamers have impressive statistics in the battle royale title. In comparison to Gaming Tamizhan, Ajjubhai holds a higher kill-to-death ratio and a better victory percentage in all three - lifetime solo, duo, and squad games.

In the meantime, a comparison of the ranked stats is not possible since Total Gaming has not participated in any of the matches.

