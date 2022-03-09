Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Gyan Gaming: Which Free Fire MAX player has better stats in March 2022?

Ajjubhai and Gyan Sujan are two of the most well-known Indian content creators that produce videos on Garena Free Fire. Their channels – Total Gaming and Gyan Gaming possess enormous numbers and are watched by masses.

As of writing, Total Gaming has surpassed the subscriber count of 31.5 million, while his total views are over 5.57 billion. On the other hand, Gyan Gaming has 13.9 million subscribers to his name, alongside approximately 1.95 billion views.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596, and here are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played 12836 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 3059 of them, equating to a win percentage of 23.83%. He has accumulated 49814 kills, maintaining a kill-to-death ratio of 5.10.

Meanwhile, the player has made 1830 appearances in the duo mode and has racked up 357 first-place finishes, resulting in a win ratio of 19.50%. With 7297 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.95.

Apart from this, the content creator has competed in 1032 solo matches, winning 93 for a win rate of 9.01%. He has 2610 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing season, Ajjubhai has played only three solo matches, killing two enemies with a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 70393167, and listed below are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has made 19138 appearances in the squad games and has 6832 victories, resulting in a win ratio of 35.69%. He has notched 68787 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.59.

Coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2235 matches and has outclassed his enemies in 510 of them, equating to a win percentage of 22.81%. In the process, he has 6107 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.54.

The player also has 159 wins in 1442 solo games, which comes to a win rate of 11.02%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 1.84, he has 2363 kills.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Sujan has not played a ranked match in the current BR-Ranked season of Free Fire MAX.

Comparison

Lifetime

Ajjubhai Gyan Gaming Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1032 1830 12836 1442 2235 19138 Wins 93 357 3059 159 510 6832 Win rate 9.01% 19.50% 23.83% 11.02% 22.81% 35.69% Kills 2610 7297 49814 2363 6107 68787 K/D ratio 2.78 4.95 5.10 1.84 3.54 5.59

Gyan Gaming has the edge over Total Gaming in lifetime squad matches. In duo and solo games, Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio, while the former has a greater win rate.

Ranked

Ajjubhai Gyan Gaming Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3 0 0 0 0 0 Wins 0 0 0 0 0 0 Win rate 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kills 2 0 0 0 0 0 K/D ratio 0.67 0 0 0 0 0

We cannot compare ranked stats in the ongoing season as Gyan Gaming hasn’t played any matches, whereas Ajjubhai has only a few solo games to his name.

Note: The stats of Ajjubhai and Gyan Gaming mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing this article. They are subject to change.

Edited by Shaheen Banu