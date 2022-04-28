Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Gyan Gaming: Which Free Fire YouTuber has better stats as of 2022?

Ajay, aka Ajjubhai, and Sujan Mistri, aka Gyan Gaming, are two of the most accomplished and successful personalities in the Indian Free Fire community. For the past several years, they have regularly created game-related content and amassed significant YouTube followings.

The former presently has 32.1 million subscribers, alongside 5.708 billion views. Gyan Gaming possesses 14 million subscribers with more than 1.992 billion views, underlining the popularity of the stars.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing this battle royale. Furthermore, the stats and images used in the article are from the MAX version.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID?

Ajay’s Free Fire ID is 451012596. His stats within the battle royale title are:

Lifetime stats

Total Gaming has close to 50k kills in squad matches (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has made 1033 appearances in solo games and has earned 93 wins, handing him a 9% win percentage. He has a kill-to-death ratio of 2.78 after defeating 2616 opponents.

Total Gaming has played in 1837 duo games and secured 358 first places for a win rate of 19.48%. He has recorded 7313 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Ajjubhai has played the most squad matches, 12891, scoring 3067 victories for a win rate of 23.79%. He has a K/D ratio of 5.08 with 49912 frags.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has no matches yet (Image via Garena)

He has not featured in any ranked matches this season.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID?

Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167. His current numbers are:

Lifetime stats

Sujan has 68k kills in squad matches (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has completed 1448 solo matches and achieved 159 wins, notching a win rate of 10.98%. With 2381 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 1.85.

In 2235 duo matches, he has defeated the opposition 510 times, retaining a win rate of 22.81%. The internet star has 6107 eliminations, accounting for a K/D ratio of 3.54.

Gyan Sujan has 19162 squad matches to his credit and landed 6836 Boooyahs, equating to a win percentage of 35.67%. He has 68822 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.58.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has only played a single squad game (Image via Garena)

The gamer has only played a single squad match but has no kills or wins.

Note: The player's stats are subject to change.

Ajjubhai vs Gyan Gaming: Who has better stats?

Both players have amassed excellent statistics in Free Fire and on YouTube. Total Gaming has not appeared in a single ranked game, whereas Gyan Sujan has appeared in a single squad encounter. Hence, comparing these numbers is not possible.

Ajjbhai Gyan Gaming Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 1033 1837 12891 1448 2235 19162 Wins 93 358 3067 159 510 6836 Win rate 9% 19.48% 23.79% 10.98% 22.81% 35.67% Kills 2616 7313 49912 2381 6107 68822 K/D ratio 2.78 4.94 5.08 1.85 3.54 5.58

Ajay has a higher kill-to-death ratio in lifetime solo matches. However, Gyan Sujan has a higher victory percentage.

When it comes to duo battles, Ajjubhai has an advantage, namely the kill-to-death ratio and win rate. On the other hand, Gyan Gaming holds the edge over his counterpart in squad matches.

