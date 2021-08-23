Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Jonty Gaming in Free Fire: Who has better stats and headshot percentage?

Ajjubhai is a well-known figure among Indian Free Fire players. He runs the Total Gaming YouTube channel that has surpassed 27.4 million subscribers and has over 4.59 billion views.

Jonty Gaming is another name that is easily recognized in the Indian community. The professional esports athlete also creates content on YouTube, and his channel has 2.93 million subscribers with 184.12 million views combined.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Here are the detailed lifetime stats of Ajjubhai in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has played 12055 squad matches and has managed to secure a total of 2917 first-place finishes, which leads to a win rate of 24.19%. He has amassed 45608 kills with 16306 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.99 and a headshot percentage of 35.75%.

In the duo mode, he has outclassed his enemies in 347 out of 1777 games, retaining a win percentage of 19.52%. In these matches, he has bagged 7061 kills and 2429 headshots for a K/D ratio and headshot rate of 4.94 and 34.40%, respectively.

Total Gaming has 956 solo games to his name and has 87 victories, at a win ratio of 9.10%. He has accumulated 2440 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.87. Out of these, the player has 798 headshots for a percentage of 32.70%.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has participated in only a few ranked solo and duo matches (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing season, Ajjubhai has played 393 squad games and has a win tally of 59, maintaining a win percentage of 15.01%. He has killed a total of 1381 enemies with 675 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.13 and a headshot rate of 48.88%.

Meanwhile, he has also participated in four duo matches and has two victories, retaining a win rate of 50.00%. With 15 kills and seven headshots, Total Gaming has a K/D ratio of 7.50 and a headshot percentage of 46.67%.

Finally, Ajjubhai has played seven solo games but is yet to secure a win. He has four kills, out of which there are three headshots for a rate of 75.00%.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 180830489.

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming has exceptional lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Jonty Gaming has made a total of 17271 appearances in squad mode and has come out on top on 6492 occasions for a win ratio of 37.58%. In these matches, he has bagged 56517 kills with 10913 headshots, having a K/D ratio of 5.24 and a headshot percentage of 19.31%

He has played 2076 duo matches and has 502 victories, equating to a win percentage of 24.18%. He has accumulated 6722 kills, with a K/D ratio of 4.27. Jonty Gaming has 1192 headshots for a rate of 17.73%.

Jonty Gaming has bettered his foes in 699 out of 4817 solo games, translating to a win rate of 14.51%. With a K/D ratio of 3.51 and a headshot rate of 25.20%, he has 14449 kills and 3641 headshots.

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming has played a total of 234 ranked squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Jonty Gaming has featured in 234 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 41 victories, making his win rate 17.51%. He has killed 885 enemies in this mode with 225 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.59 and a headshot percentage of 25.42%.

He has played a single duo game as well and has 12 frags with one headshot, resulting in a K/D ratio of 12.00 and a headshot rate of 8.33%.

Jonty Gaming has also taken part in 33 solo games but is yet to secure a victory. He has accrued 97 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.94, and has 97 headshots for a headshot percentage of 38.14%.

Who has better stats?

Jonty Gaming has a superior win rate and K/D ratio in Free Fire's solo and squad matches, whereas Ajjubhai Gaming has a higher headshot percentage.

When it comes to duo mode, Total Gaming has a superior K/D ratio and headshot rate. On the other hand, Jonty Gaming has a greater win rate.

Ajjubhai has played only a few ranked matches in solo and duo modes in the ongoing ranked season. As a result, the ranked stats of both YouTubers cannot be compared in these modes.

Finally, Jonty Gaming has a better K/D ratio and win rate in squad matches, while Total Gaming has a superior headshot rate.

Note: The stats of Ajjubhai and Jonty Gaming are subject to change as they play more matches in Garena Free Fire

Edited by Siddharth Satish