AjjuBhai (Total Gaming) vs Lokesh Gamer in Free Fire: Who has better stats, K/D ratio and more?

Ajjubhai, otherwise known by the name of his YouTube channel Total Gaming, is one of the most celebrated Free Fire content creators in the world, with 28.8 million subscribers in total. The player regularly churns out entertaining game-related videos.

On the other hand, Lokesh Gamer has 13 million subscribers and ranks among the most subscribed Indian content creators. His videos are based on numerous aspects of the fast-paced battle royale title.

What is Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID and stats?

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID is 451012596. The stats for the famous content creator have been provided below:

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has notched 47319 kills (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has participated in 12389 squad games, clinching 2982 of these, resulting in a win rate of 24.06%. He has also secured 47319 kills, boasting a K/D ratio of 5.03.

Ajjubhai has 351 victories in the 1814 duo matches he has participated in, leading to a win percentage of 19.34%. With 7221 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Ajjubhai has played 981 solo matches and bettered his opponents on 90 occasions, converting in a win ratio of 9.17%. He has notched 2509 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.82.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has not won any duo games (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has 55 Booyahs in 321 squad matches which comes down to a win percentage of 17.13%. He has secured 1521 frags for a K/D ratio of 5.72.

He has 22 duo matches to his name, attaining 80 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.64.

The content creator has played 25 solo matches and has a single victory, ensuring a win rate of 4%. He has bagged 34 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.42.

What is Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats?

Lokesh Gamer's ID in Free Fire is 220528068. His stats within the game are:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has 6.3k kills in squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has participated in 3409 squad games and emerged victorious on 722 occasions corresponding to a win ratio of 21.17%. He has accumulated 6354 frags, sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.36.

The internet star has featured in 1533 duo matches and triumphed on 153 occasions, adding a win percentage of 9.98%. With a K/D ratio of 1.88, he has 2599 kills.

Lokesh Gamer has engaged in 1318 solo matches and remained undefeated in 135 of these, approximating a win rate of 10.24%. He has racked up 2721 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.30.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer has not played ranked solo or duo matches (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has competed in only two ranked squad matches this season and registered six frags, equating to a K/D ratio of 4.50.

He is yet to play any ranked solo or duo games.

Comparing the stats of Ajjubhai and Lokesh Gamer

Ajjubhai has the upper hand over Lokesh Gamer when comparing both K/D ratio and win rate in lifetime squad and duo matches. However, Lokesh Gamer has an edge in terms of win rate in solo games, while Ajjubhai has a better overall K/D ratio.

The player's ranked stats cannot be compared because Lokesh Gamer has only featured in a handful of ranked squad matches.

Edited by Siddharth Satish