Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Raistar: Which Free Fire YouTuber has better stats

Ajjubhai, also known as Total Gaming, and Raistar are two of the most prominent YouTubers to emerge from Free Fire’s Indian community. Since starting their journeys in content creation, they have accumulated excellent numbers on YouTube and other platforms.

As per current statistics, Ajjubhai has more than 32.8 million subscribers and 5.84 billion views. Raistar, on the other hand, has 6.86 million subscribers and over 159.78 million views to his name.

Note: Since Free Fire is banned in India, gamers from the nation are strongly encouraged to abstain from playing the game. The following statistics and images were gathered from the MAX version, which was not on the list of suspended applications.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596. The stats maintained by Total Gaming are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has almost 50k lifetime squad kills (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has engaged in 1034 solo matches and has 93 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win ratio of 8.99%. He has notched 2616 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.78.

He has 1838 duo participations and 358 Booyahs, retaining a win percentage of 19.47%. The streamer has claimed 7314 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Total Gaming has played 12902 squad games and secured 3073 wins for a win rate of 23.81%. At a K/D ratio of 5.09, he has 49990 eliminations.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has no ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The online star has not played ranked matches in the ongoing season of the battle royale mode.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250. His statistics in the battle royale title are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Raistar has crossed 50k lifetime squad kills (Image via Garena)

Raistar has played 3549 solo matches and come out on top on 401 occasions, possessing a win rate of 11.29%. He has bagged 10776 kills for a K/D ratio of around 3.42.

He has made 4499 duo appearances and has remained unbeaten in 706, converting to a win ratio of 15.69%. With 14383 frags, the content creator has a K/D ratio of 3.79.

The YouTuber has also bettered his foes in 2760 of the 16529 squad matches, leading to a win percentage of 16.69%. He has accumulated 54385 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.95.

Ranked stats

Raistar’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The internet star has also not played ranked matches in the three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Raistar: Comparison of stats

Ajjubhai Raistar Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1034 1838 12902 3549 4499 16529 Wins 93 358 3073 401 706 2760 Win rate 8.99% 19.47% 23.81% 11.29% 15.69% 16.69% Kills 2616 7314 49990 10776 14383 54385 K/D ratio 2.78 4.94 5.09 3.42 3.79 3.95

The K/D ratio and win rate must be considered for comparing Ajjubhai versus Raistar in Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, the former has the edge in the duo and squad modes, while Raistar has the upper hand in solo matches.

Since neither of these YouTubers has competed in any matches so far in the current season, it is impossible to compare their ranked stats.

Note: The stats of Ajjubhai and Raistar mentioned above are subject to change as they play more matches in the battle royale title.

