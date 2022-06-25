Cerol’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio and YouTube income in June 2022

Lucio dos Santos Lima, aka Cerol, is widely regarded as one of the most popular content creators in the Brazilian Free Fire community. He has been regularly streaming and posting game-related videos for the past few years and has garnered a considerable fanbase. Cerol is also the co-founder and CEO of the esports organization – Fluxo.

At the moment, his YouTube channel possesses 7.22 million subscribers, alongside a total of 584.655 million views. In the meantime, his Instagram handle has more than 8.7 million followers.

The following is a look at Cerol’s Free Fire MAX ID and other details.

Cerol’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

Cerol’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1814853268. He is the leader of the guild - “FLUXOGAMING,” with the ID number being 2022157533.

He is placed in Diamond II within the Battle Royale mode and Silver II in the Clash Squad mode. The stats ensured by the content creator are as follows:

Lifetime stats

These are the exact lifetime stats maintained by the content creator (Image via Garena)

Cerol has played 1405 solo games and has come out on top on 178 occasions, possessing a win rate of 12.66%. He has gathered 8100 kills with 4408 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 6.60 and a headshot percentage of 54.42%.

Speaking of the duo matches, the content creator has bettered foes in 93 of the 737 participations, leading to a win rate of 12.61%. With 4105 frags and 2092 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 6.37 and a headshot percentage of 50.96%.

The YouTuber has been further engaged in 5899 squad games and has secured 1252 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 21.22%. In the process, he has 21208 kills and 9779 headshots, boasting a K/D ratio of 4.56 and a headshot percentage of 46.11%.

Ranked stats

Battle Royale stats in the ongoing season of the game (Image via Garena)

Looking at the ongoing ranked season of Free Fire MAX, Cerol has competed in six duo matches and secured wins in three for a win rate of 50.00%. He has bagged 61 kills, 43 of which are headshots, having a K/D ratio of 20.33 and a headshot percentage of 70.49%.

CS Career

Clash Squad stats of Cerol (Image via Garena)

Within Clash Squad, Cerol has appeared in 2262 games and remained unbeaten in 1212, retaining a win rate of 53.58%. At a KDA of 2.00 and a headshot percentage of 74.37%, he has 13179 frags and 9801 headshots.

Note: Cerol's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing. The numbers will change as he plays more matches in the game.

Cerol’s YouTube income

Income details of Cerol (Image via Social Blade)

Cerol’s monthly earnings via his channel range from $810 to $13K. On the other hand, his yearly income is between $9.7K and $155.4K. (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Cerol has been uploading a wide range of content to YouTube for some time now. The oldest video on his channel was released in September 2018, and it was about Rucoy Online. He later switched to Free Fire, helping him grow immensely on the platform.

Currently, there are 751 videos on Cerol’s channel, the most-watched one having gained 7.2 million views. As per Social Blade, his subscriber and view counts have increased by 10 thousand and 3.238 million respectively in the past 30 days.

