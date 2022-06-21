SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Sheikh Sabir, also known as SK Sabir Boss in the Indian Free Fire community, is widely considered to be one of the most prominent content creators. He is a part of the well-known BOSS guild within the game and runs the YouTube channel SK Sabir Gaming.

He began uploading videos about gameplay and events in Free Fire a few years ago. Since then, SK Sabir Boss has established a respectable audience, with his current subscriber count at 4.92 million.

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire MAX ID is 55479535. The content creator is ranked Heroic in both the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes.

Here are SK Sabir Boss' stats:

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss' lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has played 1846 solo games and has managed to secure 158 wins, converting to a win rate of 8.55%. He has 3909 kills and 1041 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.32 and a headshot percentage of 26.63%.

The YouTuber has participated in 3312 duo matches and has 648 first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 19.56%. He has racked up 9184 frags and 1592 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.45 and a headshot percentage of 17.33%.

SK Sabir Gaming has also competed in 35829 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 11429 matches, possessing a win rate of 31.89%. With 126380 kills and 21117 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 5.18 and a headshot percentage of 16.71%.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss' ranked stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has played two duo matches in the ongoing season of Free Fire MAX but has failed to secure a kill or a win.

The player has also featured in 104 squad matches and has been victorious on 39 occasions, translating to a win rate of 37.50%. He has accumulated 314 kills and 63 headshots, converting to a K/D ratio of 4.83 and a headshot percentage of 20.06%.

He is yet to play any ranked solo matches.

CS Career

SK Sabir Boss' CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

In the Clash Squad mode of Free Fire MAX, SK Sabir Boss has played 2340 matches and has 1484 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 63.42%. He has 10121 frags and 3239 headshots for a KDA of 1.91 and a headshot percentage of 32.00%.

Note: SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing. The numbers are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

SK Sabir Boss' monthly income

SK Sabir Boss' monthly income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly income of SK Sabir Boss is estimated to be between $210 and $3.4K. The content creator's yearly earnings are projected to be between $2.5K and $40.4K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Since September 2019, SK Sabir Boss has been providing his fans with outstanding gameplay highlights and other types of content on his YouTube channel. With over 350 videos on his channel, the popular personality has accumulated a cumulative view count of over 231 million. The most popular video has over 9.1 million views.

As per Social Blade, his channel has received more than 100 thousand subscribers and 841 thousand views in the last month alone.

