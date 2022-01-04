Ajjubhai vs Amitbhai: Which player has better stats in Free Fire as of 2022?

Ajjubhai and Amitbhai are arguably two of the most significant figures in the Indian Free Fire community. Both content creators have made their mark and have accumulated massive numbers.

At the time of writing, Ajjubhai has 30.4 million subscribers and 5.33 billion views on his YouTube channel – Total Gaming. On the other hand, Amitbhai’s channel, Desi Gamers, has 12.4 million subscribers and 1.74 billion views.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats in 2022

Ajjubhai’s ID is 451012596, and here are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has 12808 squad games under his belt and 3057 first-place finishes, with a win percentage of 23.86%. He has 49701 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 5.10.

In the duo mode, he has 356 victories in 1825 matches, leading to a win rate of 19.50%. With 7277 frags, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 4.95.

The YouTuber has also played 1021 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 93, which comes down to a win ratio of 9.10%. In the process, he has bagged 2595 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.80.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Total Gaming has competed in two solo matches in the current season and has obtained three kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.50.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats in 2022

Amitbhai’s ID is 206746194, and his stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has appeared in 9133 squad games in Free Fire and has secured 2499 victories, maintaining a win percentage of 27.36%. At a K/D ratio of 3.72, he has 24672 frags.

Meanwhile, the internet star has 821 Booyahs in 4957 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 16.56%. He has notched up 13421 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.27.

The content creator has played 3826 solo games and has 317 wins, having a win ratio of 8.28%. In the process, he accumulated 9002 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.57.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

When it comes to the current season, Desi Gamers has played 32 ranked squad matches and has triumphed on nine occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 28.12%. He has 76 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Apart from this, he has participated in two duo games and has secured one win, converting to a win percentage of 50.00%. The player killed eight enemies in total for an 8.00-K/D ratio.

Finally, Amitbhai has played two solo matches and has attained a single kill at a K/D ratio of 0.50.

Comparison

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai Amitbhai Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1021 1825 12808 3826 4957 9133 Wins 93 356 3057 317 821 2499 Win rate 9.10% 19.50% 23.86% 8.28% 16.56% 27.36% Kills 2595 7277 49701 9002 13421 24672 K/D ratio 2.80 4.95 5.10 2.57 3.27 3.72

Ajjubhai has the edge over Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, in solo and duo modes. However, in squad matches, Amitbhai has a higher win rate, while Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai Amitbhai Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 2 0 0 2 2 32 Wins 0 0 0 0 1 9 Win rate 0 0 0 0 50.00% 28.12% Kills 3 0 0 1 8 76 K/D ratio 1.50 0 0 0.50 8.00 3.30

Also Read Article Continues below

The ranked stats cannot be compared, as Ajjubhai has only played a few solo games, and is yet to feature in any duo or squad matches.

Edited by Saman