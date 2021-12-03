Ajjubhai vs AS Gaming in Garena Free Fire: Stats, monthly income, subscribers, and more

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) and Sahil Rana, aka AS Gaming, are two renowned Free Fire YouTubers from India who have gained popularity in recent years. They have garnered massive numbers and are currently among the most subscribed content creators who make videos related to the Battle Royale title.

Currently, Total Gaming has 29.9 million subscribers and 5.22 billion views. On the other hand, AS Gaming has 15.3 million subscribers, with 1.97 billion views combined.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has played 12791-lifetime squad games in Free Fire and has 3055 first-place finishes, leading to a win percentage of 23.88%. With 49674 kills, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 5.10.

Meanwhile, he has competed in 1824 duo matches and has outclassed his enemies in 356, having a win rate of 19.51%. In the process, he has accumulated 7277 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.96.

The YouTuber has appeared in 1011 solo games as well and has remained unbeaten in 92 for a win ratio of 9.09%. He has racked up 2570 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.80.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Total Gaming has won 73 of the 459 ranked squad matches in the current season, resulting in a win rate of 15.90%. He has bagged 2235 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.79.

Apart from this, he has played nine duo games and has triumphed in five, maintaining a win percentage of 55.55%. At a K/D ratio of 12.75, he has 51 kills.

Finally, Ajjubhai has also played 38 solo games and has a single victory, equating to a win ratio of 2.63%. He has notched 29 frags for a K/D ratio of 0.78.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

AS Gaming has participated in 7954 squad games and has 1250 wins with a win rate of 15.71%. With a K/D ratio of 3.13, he has 20964 kills.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 2290 matches and has 318 Booyahs, translating to a win ratio of 13.88%. He has 6300 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.19.

The internet star has played 2738 solo games and has come out on top on 355 occasions, retaining a win percentage of 12.96%. He has 10209 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.28.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

AS Gaming has played 24 squad games in the current season and has stood victorious in three, converting to a win ratio of 12.50%. In the process, he has bagged 111 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.29.

Sahil Rana has one victory in 32 duo matches, corresponding to a win percentage of 3.12%. He has killed a total of 78 enemies in this mode with a K/D ratio of 2.52.

AS Gaming has also featured in a single solo game.

Comparison

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai AS Gaming Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Matches 1011 1824 12791 2738 2290 7954 Wins 92 356 3055 355 318 1250 Win rate 9.09% 19.51% 23.88% 12.96% 13.88% 15.71% Kills 2570 7277 49674 10209 6300 20964 K/D ratio 2.80 4.96 5.10 4.28 3.19 3.13

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai AS Gaming Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Matches 38 9 459 1 32 24 Wins 1 5 73 0 1 3 Win rate 2.63% 55.55% 15.90% 0 3.12% 12.50% Kills 29 51 2235 0 78 111 K/D ratio 0.78 12.75 5.79 0 2.52 5.29

Ajjubhai is superior in duo and squad mode in lifetime stats, while AS Gaming is better in solo matches.

Coming to ranked matches, Total Gaming has the edge over AS Gaming in duo and squad modes. Stats in solo mode cannot be compared as Sahil Rana has only played one game.

Income and subscribers

Here is the comparison in terms of income and subscribers:

Ajjubhai AS Gaming Monthly earnings $36.7K - $586.4K $19.9K - $319.9K Yearly earnings $439.8K - $7 million $239.2K - $3.8 million Subscribers 29.9 million 15.3 million

(Source: Social Blade)

