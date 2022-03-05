Ajjubhai vs Gyan Sujan: Free Fire MAX stats of both the players compared

Several Indian YouTubers who uploaded Free Fire related videos achieved tremendous numbers due to the game’s vast community in the country. Two of the most well-known personalities who played the title are Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Gyan Sujan, otherwise known as Gyan Gaming.

The former presently has approximately 31.5 million subscribers, alongside 5.55 billion views. On the other hand, the subscriber and view counts on Gyan Gaming’s channel have surpassed 13.8 million and 1.94 billion, respectively.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played 12836 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 3059, equating to a win rate of 23.83%. With a K/D ratio of 5.10 and a headshot percentage of 36.47%, he has 49814 kills and 18165.

Meanwhile, he has 1830 appearances in the duo mode, winning 357 for a win percentage of 19.50%. The player has accumulated 7297 kills with 2544 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.95 and a headshot rate of 34.86%.

Total Gaming has also competed in 1030 solo games and accumulated 93 first-place finishes, resulting in a win ratio of 9.02%. In the process, he has 2609 kills, alongside 882 headshots for a K/D ratio and a headshot percentage of 2.78 and 33.81%, respectively.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played only a single solo ranked match in Free Fire MAX and has racked up one kill.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire MAX ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Sujan has played 19138 squad games and has notched 6832 victories, leading to a win percentage of 35.69%. He has 68787 kills, out of which there are 19829 headshots at a K/D ratio of 5.59 and a headshot rate of 28.83%.

The content creator has participated in 2235 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 510, possessing a win ratio of 22.81%. He has garnered 6107 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.54 and has 1566 headshots at a rate of 25.64%.

The YouTuber has featured in 1442 solo games and has 159 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 11.02%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 1.84 and a headshot percentage of 30.64%, he has 2363 kills and 724 headshots.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming hasn’t played ranked matches in the current season.

Comparison

Lifetime

Ajjubhai Gyan Gaming Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1030 1830 12836 1442 2235 19138 Wins 93 357 3059 159 510 6832 Win rate 9.02% 19.50% 23.83% 11.02% 22.81% 35.69% Kills 2609 7297 49814 2363 6107 68787 K/D ratio 2.78 4.95 5.10 1.84 3.54 5.59 Headshot rate 33.81% 34.86% 36.47% 30.64% 25.64% 28.83%

Gyan Gaming has a better win rate and K/D ratio in the lifetime squad mode, while Ajjubhai has a higher headshot rate. Meanwhile, Total Gaming is superior in all three aspects of the duo matches.

When looking at solo matches, Gyan Sujan has the edge in terms of win rate, while the latter has a greater K/D ratio and headshot percentage.

Ranked

Ajjubhai Gyan Gaming Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1 0 0 0 0 0 Wins 0 0 0 0 0 0 Win rate 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kills 1 0 0 0 0 0 K/D ratio 1.00 0 0 0 0 0 Headshot rate 0 0 0 0 0 0

It is not possible to compare the ranked stats as Gyan Gaming hasn’t played any matches, while Ajjubhai has only a single solo game to his name.

Note: The Free Fire MAX stats of Ajjubhai and Gyan Gaming were recorded at the time of writing this article, and could change as they play more matches in the game.

