What is Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID? Stats, real name, discord link, and monthly income (March 2022)

Munna Bhai Gaming, a well-known figure in the Indian Free Fire community, frequently uploads videos relating to the game in Telugu on his YouTube channel. His rise has been phenomenal over the last few years, with incredible numbers being amassed rapidly.

As of writing, his subscriber count had surpassed the mark of 2.77 million, while the total number of views was over 265.47 million. He also has two other channels — MBG Army and Team MBG.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID and real name

His Free Fire ID is 402752655, and his real name is Atchuth Sankula. The content creator’s stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Munna Bhai Gaming has appeared in 12345 squad games, winning 3841 for a win percentage of 31.11%. He has accumulated 49380 kills, ensuring a kill-to-death ratio of 5.81. There are 23958 headshots at a headshot rate of 48.52%.

In the duo mode, he has competed in 2641 matches and has remained unbeaten in 650, retaining a win rate of 24.61%. In the process, the internet star has 9829 frags and 4861 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.94 and a headshot percentage of 49.46%.

The YouTuber also has 4346 solo games to his name and has 1133 first-place finishes, equating to a win ratio of 26.06%. At a K/D ratio of 6.13 and a headshot rate of 58.34%, he has 19699 eliminations and 11492 headshots.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season of Free Fire, Atchuth has featured in 47 squad games and has emerged victorious on 26 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 55.31%. With 258 kills and 158 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 12.29 and a headshot rate of 61.24%.

The content creator has participated in a single solo game and has secured the win. He has accumulated 17 kills with 13 headshots for a K/D ratio of 17.00 and a headshot percentage of 76.47%.

Note: Munna Bhai Gaming’s stats are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income and Discord link

Earnings and other details of Munna Bhai Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, the monthly earnings of Munna Bhai Gaming lie between $1.6K and $26K.

To join his Discord server, this link can be used.

YouTube channel

Munna Bhai Gaming has been uploading content related to various aspects, including gameplay and more. He initially began his journey in content creation a few years back, with the oldest video on his channel being released in May 2019.

In the previous 30 days, he has gained 50 thousand subscribers and 6.50 million views, showing his incredible rise.

