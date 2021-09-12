Ajjubhai vs Nobru in Free Fire: Who has better stats in September 2021?

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) and Nobru are two of the biggest names in the Free Fire community. They have amassed massive subscriber counts on YouTube and have a strong following in the community.

The former is a content creator with over 28 million subscribers and 4.76 billion views. Nobru, on the other hand, is a professional Esports athlete for “Fluxo” who also makes YouTube videos, having 12.9 million subscribers and 819.53 million views.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has 12232 appearances in the squad mode and has 2942 first-place finishes, resulting in a win percentage of 24.05%. In these matches, he has 46355 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.99.

Meanwhile, he has bettered his foes in 350 of the 1787 duo matches, which comes down to a win rate of 19.58%. At a K/D ratio of 4.95, Total Gaming has 7120 frags.

The content creator has 90 victories in the 972 solo games, maintaining a win ratio of 9.25%. He has 2507 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.84.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has 146 squad matches under his belt in the ongoing season, with 16 victories and a win rate of 10.95%. He has accumulated 577 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.44.

Finally, Ajjubhai has played a single solo game. He managed to secure the win, killing 32 enemies.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru has played 11365 squad games in Free Fire and has triumphed in 2385, equating to a win percentage of 20.98%. With 28763 kills, the content creator has a kill-to-death ratio of 3.20.

In the duo mode, he has remained unbeaten in 401 of the 2700 matches, translating to a win ratio of 14.85%. He has 882 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.84.

The Esports athlete has played 4834 solo games and has 730 victories, converting to a win rate of 15.10%. In the process, he has racked up 19585 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Ranked stats

Coming to the ongoing ranked season, Nobru has participated in 22 squad matches and has two wins, corresponding to a win ratio of 9.09%. He has collected 95 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.75.

Apart from this, he has played 25 duo games and has bettered his foes in 4, retaining a win percentage of 16.00%. He has 146 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 6.95.

Nobru has also featured in 13 solo matches and has four victories, making his win rate 30.76%. With a K/D ratio of 7.22, he has bagged 65 kills.

Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Nobru has the edge in lifetime solo games, whereas Ajjubhai has the upper hand in duo and squad matches.

Ajjubhai has only a single solo game to his name and has yet to participate in a duo match. Their ranked stats in these modes aren’t comparable. Nobru has a greater K/D ratio in the squad mode, while Total Gaming has a superior win rate.

Note: Ajjubhai and Nobru's stats in this article are subject to change as they play more matches in Free Fire.

