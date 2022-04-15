Ajjubhai vs Raistar: Which Free Fire YouTuber has more subscribers and better stats?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, recently crossed 32 million subscribers on YouTube and is the most subscribed Free Fire content creator worldwide. The player is best known for his entertaining livestreams and clips, along with the commentary. He also runs a few more channels that have accumulated a sizeable following.

In the meantime, Raistar is also another iconic content creator from India. He is famous for his flashy gameplay clips and highlights, earning him 6.72 million subscribers over the years.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers should avoid playing the title on their device. Moreover, the stats and images used in the article were retrieved from Free Fire MAX.

Ajjubhai's ID and stats in Free Fire

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID is 451012596. The player's stats are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 12888 squad matches (Image via Garena)

Total Gaming has entered 12888 squad matches and clinched 3067 of these, contributing to a win ratio of 23.79%. He bagged 49907 kills, resulting in a kill-to-death ratio of 5.08.

He has outperformed opponents in 358 out of the 1833 duo matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 19.55%. With 7307 eliminations, Ajjubhai has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.95.

Finally, the YouTuber has featured in 1033 solo matches and walked away with 93 first place, attributing to a win rate of 9%. The player has knocked out 2616 opponents, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Since the ranked season started today, players are yet to participate in the new season.

Raistar's ID and stats in Free Fire

Raistar's Free Fire ID is 12022250, and his stats within the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Raistar's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has entered 16528 squad games and triumphed on 2760 occasions, translating to a win ratio of 16.69%. He has killed 54382 opponents, obtaining a K/D ratio of 3.95.

The content creator has played 4497 duo matches and accumulated 706 first-place finishes, registering a win rate of 15.69%. The internet star has chalked up 14379 kills, registering a K/D ratio of 3.79.

In addition to the two modes, Raistar has 3548 solo matches to his credit and has come out unscathed on 401 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 11.30%. He has secured 10776 kills in the process, corresponding to a kill-to-death ratio of 3.42.

Ranked stats

Raistar has not played a single squad match (Image via Garena)

Raistar is yet to participate in any ranked game in the current season.

Note: Players' stats recorded on April 15, 2022, are subject to change.

Comparison

Ajjubhai has surpassed the 32 million subscriber milestone, putting him far ahead of Raistar on this front.

In terms of in-game stats, the players' ranked numbers cannot be compared since both users are yet to engage in these matches.

Ajjubhai Raistar Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1033 1833 12888 3548 4497 16528 Wins 93 358 3067 401 706 2760 Win rate 9% 19.55% 23.79% 11.30% 15.69% 16.69% Kills 2616 7307 49907 10776 14379 54382 K/D ratio 2.78 4.95 5.08 3.42 3.79 3.95

Meanwhile, Ajjubhai has an advantage over Raistar in both duo and squad games throughout the lifetime stats in terms of K/D ratio and victory rate. In solo games, the latter enjoys an advantage in both of these areas.

Edited by R. Elahi