Akshay Gaming FF’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Akshay Gaming FF is one of the numerous YouTubers who’ve found success by posting videos that involve Garena's mobile battle royale title, Free Fire. He has been regularly creating content for several years and informs the game’s community about forthcoming updates, events, rewards, and other relevant topics.

The content creator’s channel is constantly growing and it currently has a total of 1.26 million subscribers. Meanwhile, his cumulative view count has surpassed the mark of 145 million.

Akshay Gaming FF’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Akshay Gaming FF’s Free Fire MAX ID is 574686644, and his ID level in the game is currently 68. The stats maintained by the popular content creator are listed below:

BR Career

Akshay Gaming FF's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Akshay Gaming FF has competed in 1138 solo games and has outclassed his 79 enemies, giving way to a win rate of 6.94%. He has registered 1620 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.53.

The player has also participated in 2231 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 275 of them, coming down to a win percentage of 12.32%. With 5004 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.56.

Looking at the squad mode, the YouTuber has played 4369 games, getting a Chicken Dinner in 845 of them for a win ratio of 19.34%. There are 11146 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.16.

BR Ranked

Akshay Gaming FF's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Akshay Gaming FF has played 64 ranked duo matches in Free Fire MAX’s ongoing season and has 12 first-place finishes, resulting in a win percentage of 18.75%. He has killed 182 enemies, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.50.

The content creator has appeared in six squad games and has one Booyah, retaining a win rate of 16.66%. At a K/D ratio of 4.60, he has 23 kills.

CS Career

Akshay Gaming FF's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Akshay Gaming FF has featured in 5073 Clash Squad matches in Free Fire MAX and has 2932 wins for a win rate of 57.80%. He has registered 26204 eliminations for a KDA of 1.88.

Note: These Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing the article. They are subject to change as Akshay Gaming FF plays more matches.

Akshay Gaming FF’s guild and rank

Akshay Gaming FF's guild (Image via Garena)

Akshay Gaming FF’s guild in Free Fire MAX is Team BiChu! and its guild ID is 72468618. The YouTuber is currently ranked Heroic and Diamond I in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes of the battle royale title.

Monthly income

His monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Akshay Gaming FF’s monthly income via his channel lies between $66 and $1.1K. Meanwhile, the YouTuber’s yearly income through his channel ranges from $794 to $12.7K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Akshay Gaming FF has consistently created content and amassed great numbers on his YouTube channel. He has posted engaging videos over the past few years, and the oldest one on his channel dates back to November 2019.

As of this writing, there are 921 uploads to his name, of which the most popular has managed to gain 1.5 million views.

Social Blade states that Akshay Gaming FF has acquired 264.83 thousand views in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has fallen by 10 thousand in the same period.

