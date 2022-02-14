Alok vs D-Bee vs Jota: Which Free Fire character has the best skills in February 2022?

Free Fire has both active and passive characters that can help players with their unique abilities in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. Gamers often choose active characters over passive ones.

However, passive characters are not to be taken lightly as they have diverse special skills that can easily compete with active abilities. This article compares the abilities of two passive characters, D-bee and Jota, with one active one, Alok, to determine who has better skills.

Assessing the abilities of Alok, D-bee, and Jota in Free Fire

Alok

Alok's Drop the Beat ability (Image via Garena)

Alok is a powerful and popular Free Fire character with an ability called Drop the Beat, which has a cooldown time of 45 seconds. His ability creates a 5-meter aura that increases movement and sprinting speed by 10%. He also aids players with HP recovery, and they can gain 5 HP per second for five seconds.

D-bee

D-bee's Bullet Beats ability (Image via Garena)

With his special ability, Bullet Beats, D-bee is the most suitable character for beginners. When players move while firing, the accuracy is boosted by 20%. The movement speed of players is also simultaneously increased by 5%.

Jota

Jota's Sustained Raids ability (Image via Garena)

Jota’s ability is known as Sustained Raids. He helps players recover some HP if they are able to hit their enemies with a gun. Upon successfully knocking them out, 10% of the maximum HP is recovered by the Free Fire character.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character has the best skills?

Alok is a better choice compared to D-bee and Jota (Image via ff.garena)

While D-bee improves movement speed, Jota helps with HP recovery. Both aspects of their abilities are covered by Alok. Hence, it is better to choose him over the other two characters.

The cost of characters is quite expensive, and players have to either spend gold coins or diamonds to acquire them. Hence, when the necessity is met by one versatile active character, the point of using two different characters for the same outcome is not worth it.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's opinion. Character selection depends upon a gamer’s playing style.

