Alok vs Kelly: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

The ultimate goal of any Free Fire player is to climb the ranks and reach the Heroic or Grandmaster tier. To achieve this, they use every tactical edge available to them, including gun skins, pets, and of course, characters.

Having the right character and ability for every match will make a lot of difference while rank pushing. While there are many to choose from, only a few are exceptional and make the task easier.

Two such characters are DJ Alok and Kelly. One is a tactician who is perfect for team rank pushes, while the other can outrun opponents easily. Although both are well-suited for the job, only one is the best. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Detailed comparison of Alok vs Kelly in Free Fire based on abilities and combat usage

1) DJ Alok

Ability

Drop the Beat, DJ Alok's ability, focuses on tactical support. Once activated, a 5-meter wide aura will appear for 10 seconds. Those within this area will recover 5 HP/second and receive a 15% speed boost. The skill has a cooldown period of 45 seconds after being used.

Combat usage

Thanks to his healing and tactical speed boost, DJ Alok is best used as a support character in combat. Teammates can stay close to him to heal when needed and make a quick getaway if things go south.

2) Kelly

Ability

Kelly's ability in Free Fire is known as Dash and functions exactly as described. It allows users to sprint 6% faster, is passive, and does not need to cool down.

Combat usage

Given Kelly's speed boost, she is best used to flank or outmaneuver opponents in combat. Players can use her to confuse enemies, drawing them out of position and allowing teammates with snipers to get one-hit eliminations.

Verdict

Since neither DJ Alok nor Kelly provides direct combat bonuses, the decision of who's better boils down to survivability. During Free Fire ranked matches, surviving till the end zone/final zone is essential. In this manner, gamers can obtain more points.

With these parameters in place, DJ Alok is the clear winner. He can heal himself and the entire squad if needed, making it easier to deal with incoming damage and recover on the go.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Ravi Iyer