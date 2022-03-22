Alok vs Shirou vs Xayne: Which Free Fire MAX character is better for Clash Squad in March 2022?

DJ Alok, Shirou, and Xayne are three of the most useful characters in Free Fire MAX. Their abilities make short work of opponents and help players secure Booyahs.

While they are useful in Battle Royale mode, how do they fare against each other in Clash Squad mode? Read on to find out.

Alok, Shirou, and Xayne in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

DJ Alok

DJ Alok plays a vital role in any squad match in Free Fire MAX. His ability, Drop The Beat, allows the users and their allies to be more efficient in combat. Once activated, they will recover 5HP/second and move 15% faster for 10 seconds.

These two buffs will help the squad overcome difficult situations and emerge victorious. Furthermore, with a low cooldown time of 45 seconds, the ability can be used frequently during the match.

Shirou

Shirou's ability in Free Fire MAX is called Damage Delivered. It is activated when the user is shot by an enemy within 80 meters, and they become marked for six seconds.

While the mark will remain activated, the first shot on the marked target will inflict 100% penetration damage. Once the ability has been triggered, it will take 10 seconds to cool down.

Xayne

Xayne's ability is one of the most dangerous in the game. Once activated, she becomes unstoppable due to the number of buffs the character gains. Aside from the 80 bonus temporary HP, 130% damage is inflicted upon gloo walls and shields.

Although the ability lasts for 15 seconds, the long cooldown period of 100 seconds creates a small bottleneck situation. Players must use the ability sparingly and only when they need it the most.

Verdict

Although Xayne is great for countering gloo walls and shields, her survivability is not the best. Shirou is only good if the player manages to counterattack within a certain frame. Failing to do so will render the ability useless.

Considering the above factor, DJ Alok's ability is the best there is in Free Fire MAX. It's easy to master, has a low cooldown time, and has multiple perks. However, its crowning factor is that the ability can benefit all teammates, which improves their combat skills.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum level.

