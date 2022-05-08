Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Alpha FF: Which Free Fire YouTuber has better stats in May 2022?

The Free Fire community boasts many content creators with millions of subscribers, with Amitbhai aka Desi Gamers and Alpha FF being two of the many well-known individuals. Desi Gamers boasts 12.8 million subscribers, ranking him among the game's top content creators in the community.

In the meantime, Alpha FF has raked in 5.14 million subscribers and is considered one of the game's finest players. His precise and aggressive gameplay has gained him a large fanbase across the platforms.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. They may instead play the MAX version, which is not banned yet.

What are Amitbhai's Free Fire ID and stats?

Amitbhai's Free Fire ID is 206746194, and the gamer holds the following stats for the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

Desi Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Desi Gamer has participated in 3878 solo matches and has outplayed the opposition on 325 occasions, which comes down to a win rate of 8.38%. While maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.57, the player has accumulated 9140 kills.

The content creator has also contested 4998 duo games and maintains a win tally of 828 matches, which roughly equates to a win percentage of 16.56%. Amitbhai has registered 13674 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.28.

The Indian star has played 9317 squad matches and has bettered the opposition 2549 times, acquiring a win percentage of 27.35%. With 25314 kills, he has retained a K/D ratio of 3.74.

Ranked stats

The content has not yet been contested in ranked games this season (Image via Garena)

He is yet to contest any ranked game in the ongoing season.

What are Alpha FF's Free Fire ID and stats?

Alpha FF's Free Fire ID is 273357142. Gamer has accumulated the following numbers:

Lifetime stats

Alpha has earned 40861 kills in squad matches (Image via Garena)

Alpha FF has joined in 1555 solo matches and prevailed 186 times, retaining a win percentage of 11.96%. The player has defeated 3126 enemies, resulting in a kill-to-death ratio of 2.28.

He has won 465 out of 2175 duo encounters, implying a 21.37%-win rate. The YouTuber has chalked up 7038 kills, which attributes to a K/D ratio of 4.12.

Alpha FF has featured in 11377 squad matches and worked to victory on 2960 occasions, leading to a win rate of 26.01%. The internet star has taken down 40861 opponents, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.85.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has earned 24 kills in duo matches (Image via Garena)

Alpha FF has taken part in a single duo game and has maintained a perfect win record. The gamer has secured 24 kills, ending with an unheard kill-to-death ratio of 24.

Note: Players' stats are subject to change as they participate in more matches.

Amitbhai vs Alpha FF: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai Alpha FF Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 3878 828 9317 1555 2175 11377 Wins 325 4998 2549 186 465 2960 Win rate 8.38% 16.56% 27.35% 11.96% 21.37% 26.01% Kills 9140 13674 25314 3126 7038 40861 K/D ratio 2.57 3.28 3.74 2.28 4.12 4.85

The stats of the ranked games cannot be compared since both the players have not been very active in these matches.

Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio in lifetime solo matches as Alpha FF takes the lead in the win rate. The former also has superior stats on both fronts in the duo matches. It is again a tie in the squad games, as Amitbhai has the edge over the counterpart in the win rate, while Alpha FF maintains a superior kill-to-death ratio.

