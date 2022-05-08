MrStiven Tc's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D, rank, YouTube income, and more (May 2022)

MrStiven Tc is a Colombian content creator and streamer on YouTube, with Free Fire being one of his primary titles. The player has become popular in the game’s community worldwide due to his amazing gameplay and was also named among the top live streamers by views in 2020.

He also streams multiple other titles, including PUBG Mobile, on the channel with 9.49 million subscribers. Moreover, this number has been growing every month. The fact that MrStiven Tc has more than 2.7 million followers is indicative of his influence on the audience.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. They may engage in the MAX version, not among the prohibited applications.

What is MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID?

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID is 10887979. The player has made his way to the Heroic tier in the BR-Ranked mode and has attained the following numbers:

Lifetime stats

He has played more solo than duo matches (Image via Garena)

MrStiven Tc has recorded 3867 solo matches on the profile and has stood in the top spot on 457 occasions, accomplishing a win ratio of 11.81%. He has knocked out 13048 opponents, acquiring a K/D ratio of 3.83.

The internet sensation has scored wins in 500 of the 2707 duo matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 18.47%. He has chalked up 10379 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.70.

Finally, MrStiven Tc has played in 9423 squad matches and notched up 2494 Booyahs, aggregating a win rate of 26.46%. The content creator has bagged 33395 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 4.82.

Ranked stats

MrStiven Tc has accumulated 280 frags in squad games (Image via Garena)

MrStiven Tc has completed two solo games and bettered the opposition on a single occasion, attributing to a win rate of 50%. The player has nine kills in the mode, converting to a K/D ratio of 9.

The YouTuber has also appeared in 17 duo games and has been undefeated three times, registering a win percentage of 17.64%. He is just a few kills short of the 100 mark, upholding a kill-to-death ratio of 6.79.

The Colombian star has featured in 71 squad matches and outplayed the opponents 15 times, translating to a win percentage of 21.12%. With 280 eliminations, he has attained a K/D ratio of 5.

Note: The player’s Free Fire stats were recorded on 8 May 2022. These are subject to change as he participates in more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

MrStiven Tc's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates that MrStiven Tc earns between $2.3K and $37K per month from YouTube. It is estimated that the annual revenues may range from $27.8K to $444.4K.

YouTube channel

MrStiven Tc is not new to content creation and has been successfully running the YouTube channel for more than four years. He earlier started with Bullet Force and uploaded Free Fire-related videos in January 2018.

The player has more than 1300 videos on the channel, accumulating more than 1 billion views altogether. The numbers for the previous month were 20k subscribers and 9.259 million video views.

