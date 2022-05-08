Badge 99’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D, YouTube income, and more (May 2022)

Badge 99, one of the leading names in the Indian community, has significantly benefited from Free Fire’s tremendous popularity within the country. Thanks to his amazing game-related videos, he has a devoted following on YouTube based on aspects like gameplay, challenges, and more.

At the time of writing, more than 8.88 million subscribers and 1.121 billion views have been recorded to his name. On the other hand, his second channel has almost 1.51 million subscribers and over 36.457 million views.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081, and his guild’s ID number is 60740304. Presently, he is ranked Silver I in Battle Royale and Silver III in Clash Squad.

Listed below are his stats in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

Here are his lifetime stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has played 1151 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 84, retaining a win percentage of 7.29%. With 2848 kills and 840 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.67 and a headshot rate of 29.49%.

He has made 2010 appearances in the duo mode, winning 187 of them for a win rate of 9.30%. At a K/D ratio of 2.39 and a headshot percentage of 25.40%, he has 4350 frags and 1105 headshots.

The YouTuber has also featured in 8904 solo games and has come out on top on 1532 occasions, leading to a win ratio of 17.20%. He has racked up 24711 kills alongside 7804 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.35 and a headshot rate of 31.58%.

Ranked stats

He has played only one ranked match in the current season (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has only competed in a single squad match in the ongoing season, killing three enemies. He has two headshots, maintaining a headshot percentage of 66.67%.

Apart from that, he hasn’t played matches in any other modes.

CS Career

His stats in the game's Clash Squad mode (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has participated in 2156 games and has 1335 victories in the Clash Squad mode, possessing a win rate of 61.92%. There are 11396 kills and 6120 headshots to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.29 and a headshot percentage of 53.70%.

Disclaimer: The stats and images were retrieved from the MAX version, which was not included on India's list of banned applications.

Badge 99’s YouTube income

YouTube income Badge 99 through his channel (Image via Social Blade)

Badge 99’s monthly and yearly YouTube incomes lie between $4.7K - $74.5K and $55.9K - $893.7K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Bharat is the man's real name behind the Badge 99 YouTube channel. He started creating content several years back, and his oldest video was a ranked gameplay montage, released in January 2019.

His channel has grown exponentially over time, gaining more than 50 thousand subscribers and 18.619 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and players from the country should avoid playing it.

Edited by Srijan Sen