Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs TSG Jash: Which Free Fire player has better stats in June 2022?

Due to their achievements in the realm of content development, Amitbhai and TSG Jash are among the most well-known names in the Indian Free Fire community. The former runs the Desi Gamers channel that boasts 13 million subscribers, and he is ranked among the game’s most subscribed content creators in the country.

TSG Jash is one of the founders of the Two Side Gamers channel on YouTube, along with TSG Ritik. Their YouTube channel has over 10.6 million subscribers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users in the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. However, they can continue playing the MAX version, which was not on the list of banned applications.

What is Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID?

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194. He has the following stats in the game:

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

The Indian star has remained undefeated in 330 out of 3904 solo matches, resulting in a win rate of 8.45%. He has notched 9218 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.58.

Amitbhai has also featured in 5025 duo games and has triumphed on 832 occasions, equaling a win rate of 16.25%. The YouTuber has secured 13771 frags and has a K/D ratio of 3.28.

The internet star has secured 2564 Booyahs in 9343 matches, translating to a win rate of 27.44%. With 25451 eliminations, he has retained a K/D ratio of 3.75.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has contested in a single solo game but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Amitbhai has played a single ranked squad game and maintained a 100% win rate. He has acquired five frags, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 5.

What is TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID?

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID is 123643969. The YouTuber possesses the following stats as of 14 June 2022:

Lifetime stats

TSG Jash's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Jash has competed in 1390 solo games and won 115 matches, accumulating a win rate of 8.27%. He has taken down 3183 opponents with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

The YouTuber has chalked up 257 wins in 2537 duo games, which comes down to a win rate of 10.13%. With 4990 frags, he has retained a K/D ratio of 2.19.

Finally, Jash Dhoka has played 7150 squad games and bagged 1690 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 23.63%. He has retained a K/D ratio of 3.11 and has taken down 16994 opponents.

Ranked stats

TSG Jash's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Jash has not played any ranked solo, duo, or squad games this season.

Comparison: Amitbhai vs TSG Jash

Amitbhai TSG Jash Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 3094 5025 9343 1390 2537 7150 Wins 330 832 2564 115 257 1690 Win rate 8.45% 16.25% 27.44% 8.27% 10.13% 23.63% Kills 9218 13771 25451 3183 4990 16994 K/D ratio 2.58 3.28 3.75 2.50 2.19 3.11

Both players have commendable stats in Free Fire MAX. Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate when it comes to lifetime solo, duo, and squad matches.

Their ranked stats cannot be compared because TSG Jash has not played any ranked matches yet. Amitbhai has also only played a handful of matches.

Overall, Amitbhai can be said to have better stats than Jash.

