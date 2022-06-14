FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Pratham Shaw, better known on YouTube as FireEyes Gaming, is an Indian content creator who focuses on Garena Free Fire. As a result of the game’s growing community and his own exceptional level of consistency, he has amassed a sizable fanbase in a short period of time.

FireEyes Gaming recently surpassed the mark of four million subscribers on YouTube, and his current count stands at 4.02 million. The videos on his channel also have over 488.443 million views.

Here’s a glance at the content creator’s Free Fire MAX ID, in-game stats, and more details.

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 435180912. Currently, the famous personality is ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode and Platinum IV in the Clash Squad mode.

The following section explores FireEyes Gaming’s stats in the game.

Lifetime stats

FireEyes Gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

FireEyes Gaming has competed in 1037 solo games and has been victorious in 108 matches, possessing a win rate of 10.41%. He has bagged 2664 kills and 795 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.87 and a headshot percentage of 29.84%.

The YouTuber has secured 265 wins in 1736 duo matches, leading to a win rate of 15.26%. With 4754 frags and 1107 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.23 and a headshot percentage of 23.29%.

Pratham has engaged in 16874 squad games and has bettered his foes in 3673 matches, upholding a win rate of 21.76%. In the process, he has 54013 kills and 10793 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.09 and a headshot percentage of 19.98%.

Ranked stats

FireEyes Gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing season, FireEyes Gaming has featured in two solo matches and has won a single game, resulting in a win rate of 50.00%. He has 13 kills with four headshots for a K/D ratio of 13.00 and a headshot percentage of 30.77%.

The content creator has played 39 duo games and has seven kills, converting to a win rate of 17.94%. He has 93 kills and 14 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.91 and a headshot percentage of 15.05%.

FireEyes Gaming has also participated in 81 squad matches and has 38 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 46.91%. He has notched 314 kills with a K/D ratio of 7.30 and has 55 headshots for a headshot percentage of 17.52%.

Note: FireEyes Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats will change as he plays more matches within the battle royale title.

FireEyes Gaming’s monthly income

FireEyes Gaming’s monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

FireEyes Gaming’s monthly income is estimated to lie between $1.7K and $27.4K. The YouTuber’s estimated yearly earnings lie between $20.5K and $328.4K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

FireEyes Gaming has been uploading content featuring Free Fire on YouTube for quite some time, with the oldest video on his channel dating back to November 2019. Over the years, he has made over 375 uploads, with the highest-watched video receiving more than 16 million views.

According to Social Blade, he has amassed 20 thousand subscribers and 6.842 million views in the last 30 days alone.

