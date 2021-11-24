Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID stats, real name, earnings, and best videos

Desi Gamers, also popular with his other alias Amitbhai, stands among the most successful Free Fire content creators on YouTube. The channel has 12.2 million subscribers, which places him in the fifth position in terms of subscribers in India.

It has been three years since the start of his journey, as he has uploaded more than 1000 videos, which have earned him almost 1.690 billion views. His numbers for the previous month were fantastic as well, gaining 600k subscribers and 55.453 million views.

What is Amibhai’s (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID and stats?

Amitbhai’s ID in Free Fire is 206746194, and the stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s stats in lifetime games (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has achieved 2461 first-place finishes in 9009 squad games, resulting in a win rate of 27.31%. He has bagged 24213 kills which have earned him a K/D ratio of 3.70.

He has 4911 duo matches to his name and holds a winning tally of 813, corresponding to a win ratio of 16.55%. The content creator has 13365 eliminations while maintaining a kill-to-death ratio of 3.26.

Desi Gamers has 3755 appearances in solo games, outperforming his opponents 310 of them, which converts to a win rate of 8.25%. He has scored 8847 frags and holds a K/D ratio of 2.57.

Ranked stats

Desi Gamers has achieved over 400 kills in squad games (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has won 27 of the 107 ranked squad matches, resulting in a win ratio of 25.23%. He has accrued 413 kills, resulting in a K/D ratio of 5.16.

The internet star has also participated in 102 duo games and bagged 14 Booyahs, eventually coming down to a win percentage of 13.72%. He is just two frags short of 400 eliminations and retains a K/D ratio of 4.52.

In solo games, the YouTuber has featured in 102 games and emerged victorious in only four for a win rate of just below 4%. He has 248 frags while holding a K/D percentage of 2.53.

Note: These stats will change as Desi Gamer plays in more Free Fire matches.

Income

Amitbhai’s growth in 1 month (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports that Desi Gamers YouTube monthly earnings to be around $13.9K to $221.8K.

YouTube channel and best videos

Amitbhai has been actively churning out Free Fire-related content for more than three years now, with the oldest video on his channel being uploaded in October 2018.

Desi Gamers has several videos that have been viewed close to or more than 20 million times. One of his best clips is a vlog uploaded in September 2019 during the Free Fire Asian Invitation Tournament finals. It has 12.854 million views.

On the other hand, the most-watched video boasts 22 million views, where Amitbhai lands on top of the Factory and engages in melee combat with a few other players. In this game, he manages to achieve a Booyah.

Edited by Ravi Iyer