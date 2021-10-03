Amitbhai's Free Fire ID details: Desi Gamers' in-game stats, earnings, and more in October 2021

Indian content creator Amit Sharma, known as Amitbhai, ranks among the top Free Fire YouTubers. He has regularly created videos about the game for the past three years and has accumulated enormous numbers.

On his YouTube channel - Desi Gamers - he has 11.4 million subscribers with a total of 1.59 billion views. Amitbhai has 1.8 million followers on his Instagram handle.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194. Here are his stats as of today, 3 October:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has 8853 squad games to his name and has a win tally of 2419, equating to a win percentage of 27.32%. In these matches, he has notched a total of 23589 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.67.

In the duo mode, he has made 4758 appearances and has secured 789 first-place finishes, having a win rate of 16.58%. With 12752 kills, the player has a K/D ratio of 3.21.

Desi Gamer has also featured in 3635 solo games and has come out on top on 303 occasions, which comes down to a win ratio of 8.33%. At a K/D ratio of 2.55, the YouTuber has exactly 8500 frags.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has won 36 of the 156 squad matches he participated in in the current season, converting to a win rate of 23.07%. He has bagged 607 kills, ensuring a kill-to-death ratio of 5.06.

Apart from this, he has played 65 duo games and bettered his foes in 5 of them, corresponding to a win percentage of 7.69%. Desi Gamers has 173 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.88.

Finally, Amitbhai has competed in 49 solo games and has 5 Booyahs, resulting in a win ratio of 10.20%. In the process, he has 133 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.02.

Amitbhai’s monthly earnings

Amitbhai's estimated earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Amitbhai’s estimated monthly earnings from his channel are between $10.8K and $173.1K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Amitbhai currently has 1038 videos present on his YouTube channel. In this, the most-watched one has amassed a total of 22 million views.

As mentioned above, the Free Fire YouTuber has 11.4 million subscribers and 1.59 billion views. Out of which, Desi Gamers has gained a total of 200 thousand subscribers and 43.26 million views in the last 30 days.

Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Amitbhai plays more games in Free Fire

