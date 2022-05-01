Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID, real name, stats, K/D ratio, and monthly income in May 2022

Many Free Fire players have been able to pursue careers like content creation and more because of the game’s ongoing growth. One of the top personalities rising through the Indian community is Amit Sharma, who the fans commonly refer to as Amitbhai.

His channel, Desi Gamers, is regularly watched by millions of users, with him currently possessing 12.8 million subscribers. He also has four more channels on the platform: Desi Army, Desi Gamers Esports, Amit Sharma, and DG Shorts.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID, real name, and more details

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194, and as stated earlier, his real name is Amit Sharma. He is the leader of the Survivors☆☆☆, whose ID is 60727130.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has maintained great lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has competed in 3877 solo games and has 324 first-place finishes, translating to a win rate of 8.35%. He has 9133 kills, 2313 headshots for a K/D ratio and a headshot percentage of 2.57 and 25.33%, respectively.

Meanwhile, he has 4998 appearances in the duo mode and has 828 victories, having a win percentage of 16.56%. With 13674 and 2766 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.28 and a headshot rate of 20.23%.

Desi Gamers has also featured in 9305 solo matches and has 2542 wins, equating to a win ratio of 27.31%. He has 25254 kills and 4990 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.73 and a headshot percentage of 19.76%.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai is yet to play a ranked game (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing Free Fire season, Amitbhai hasn’t played ranked games

CS Career stats

Clash Squad stats of Amitbhai (Image via Garena)

When looking at the Clash Squad mode, Amitbhai has participated in 2526 matches and has accumulated 1517 victories, which converts to a win ratio of 60.05%. There are 14183 kills to his name, out of which 5408 are headshots, leading to a KDA of 1.73 and a headshot rate of 60.06%.

Amitbhai’s monthly income details

Monthly income and other information mentioned on Social Blade (Image via Social HBlade)

On Social Blade, Amitbhai’s monthly income lies between $5.7K - and $90.5K. In contrast, his yearly earnings are between $67.9K and $1.1 million.

YouTube channel

Amitbhai has amassed a sizable following since he began creating game-related content a few years ago. As of this writing, there are 1167 videos on his channel, with a cumulative view count of more than 1.846 billion.

According to Social Blade, his channel has accumulated 100 thousand subscribers and 22.621 million views in the previous 30 days, and the figures continue to climb as each month passes.

Disclaimer: The stats and images in the article were retrieved from the MAX version, which is not included in the list of banned applications.

Edited by Srijan Sen