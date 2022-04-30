PVS Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, Discord server, channel views, and monthly income (April 2022)

Hari Raman, popularly known as PVS Gaming, is one of the most successful Tamil Free Fire content creators in the community. He has put out consistent efforts while accumulating more than 2.3 million members with his diverse range of content, including vlogs, challenges, event-related videos, and more.

Besides a successful career as a content creator, he is also the CEO of the PVS Gaming esports team, which has been very successful recently. Their best results include second place at the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall and fourth place at Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Pro Series Season 2.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title.

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID?

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 63725581. The player has recorded the following stats within the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

The YouTuber has racked up 31.8k kills in squad matches

PVS Gaming has participated in 1175 solo games and outplayed the opponents 109 times, adding a win percentage of 9.27%. With 3625 eliminations, the content creators maintain a K/D ratio of 3.40.

The YouTuber has entered 1007 duo matches, and his team has outplayed the opposition in 167 games, corresponding to a win rate of 16.28%. He defeated 2234 opponents, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.65.

PVS Gaming has 11879 squad matches on his profile and has accumulated 2547 Booyahs for a win rate of 21.44%. He has taken down 31851 opponents, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.41.

Ranked stats

Hari Raman has played only a single match

Hari Raman has played only one ranked squad game this season, and his team has achieved first place with a 100%-win rate. The internet star has a single frag for a K/D ratio of 1.

Clash Squad stats

PVS Gaming's Clash Squad stats

PVS Gaming has entered into 2654 squad matches and holds a win tally of 1540 matches, converting to a win rate of 58.02%. The player has bagged 12493 kills, registering a KDA of 1.65 with an average damage per match of 5032.

Note: The player’s stats are subject to change as he participates in more matches.

Discord

His server has more than 64k members

Gamers can join his Discord server by clicking here: https://discord.com/invite/pvsgaming

Monthly income

PVS Gaming's monthly income

According to Social Blade, PVS Gaming’s monthly revenue through the YouTube channel is approximately $973 and $15.6K. The annual earnings are around $11.7K - $186.8K.

YouTube channel

Hari Raman has been creating Free Fire-related videos on YouTube for several years.

The player has released more than 1100 videos on the channel, which have received 284 million views. His most popular video has 5.7 million views and is short where he unboxes a gift from Red Bull.

PVS Gaming has been gaining subscribers every month, with the gamer posting 10k subscribers and 3.892 million views in the last 30 days.

Disclaimer: The stats and images in the article were retrieved from the MAX version, which is not included in the list of banned applications.

