Who is Classy FF? Real name, UID, Free Fire stats and more revealed

As the number of Free Fire content creators has risen, several have become internet celebrities with millions of followers. Prashant Rajput, better known to his audience as Classy FF, has positioned himself as a well-known streamer in the community.

Classy is a player from Uttarakhand and has accumulated 1.43 million subscribers to date, a number which has been growing every month. He is popular in the audience for his livestreams and commentary, with excellent gameplay on mobile as well as PC.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the region should avoid playing the battle royale title. The images and statistics used in the article are retrieved from the MAX version.

What is Classy FF's Free Fire ID?

Classy FF's Free Fire ID is 440751607. The gamer possesses the following lifetime and ranked statistics in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

He has more than 35k frags alone in squad games (Image via Garena)

Classy FF has played 519 solo matches and won 40 of them, recording a win rate of 7.70%. He has a K/D ratio of 2.09 while bagging 1003 kills.

Furthermore, the internet sensation has won 228 out of the 1795 duo matches, corresponding to a victory ratio of 12.70%. He has amassed 5922 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.78.

Finally, Classy FF has competed in 8745 squad matches and attained 1686 Booyahs, translating to a win percentage of 19.31%. The content creator has accrued 35156 kills, resulting in a K/D ratio of 4.98.

Ranked stats

Prashant has played no solo games yet (Image via Garena)

Prashant has participated in 21 duo games and clinched six of these at a win rate of 28.57%. In the meantime, he has taken down 116 opponents, translating to a kill-to-death ratio of 7.73.

Classy FF also has 17 squad matches on his profile this season and has a win tally of ten games, leading to a win percentage of 58.82%. With 144 eliminations, the YouTuber maintains a K/D ratio of 20.57.

Clash Squad stats

Classy FF's CS stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has engaged in 9264 Clash Squad matches and bettered the opponents 5920 times, equalling a win percentage of 63.90%. Classy FF has 58125 kills in this mode alone at a KDA of 1.95 with an average damage per match of 2925.

Note: The player's stats are subject to change.

Guild and rank

Guild details (Image via Garena)

The gamer has reached Grandmaster in CS-Ranked and Heroic in BR-Ranked. Classy FF is also the leader of the NXT guild.

Monthly income

User's YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Classy FF's YouTube earnings to be between $5.1K and $80.8K. The Free Fire player is likely to generate between $60.6K and $969.7K per year through his content.

YouTube channel

Classy FF began producing content on YouTube in 2020 and achieved rapid popularity within a few months. The Uttarakhand-based content creator surpassed one million members in 2022 and is on track to surpass 1.5 million very soon.

Even in the previous month, he has gained 90k subscribers and 20 million subscribers, which is no small feat.

Edited by R. Elahi