Amitbhai vs Daddy Calling: Who has better stats in Free Fire as of 2022?

As the audience for Free Fire continues to expand, a number of players have achieved fantastic success in recent years, not only in the field of esports but content creation as well. Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, has emerged as one of the top five Indian content creators with 12.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

On the other hand, Rohit Dhotre Patil, aka Daddy Calling, is an established YouTuber with a vast audience. His current subscriber base stands at 1.2 million, and it appears to be growing every month.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire UID number and statistics

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194. His stats within the game are given below:

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has participated in 9158 squad games and defeated his opponents 2502 times, resulting in a win ratio of 27.32%. He has retained a K/D ratio of 3.72, with 24765 kills.

The YouTuber has played 4972 duo matches and come first in 822 of these, retaining a win ratio of 17.15%. He has secured 13562 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.27.

He has been unbeaten in 317 of 3828 matches in the solo games, which sums up to a win rate of 8.28%. Desi Gamers has secured 9008 kills while registering a K/D ratio of 2.57.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has outperformed his opponents in 10 out of 45 squad matches, resulting in a win ratio of 22.22%. He has 108 kills in these games with a K/D ratio of 3.09.

The internet star has won two duo games out of 17 this season, for an approximate win rate of 11.76%. With 49 kills, Amitbhai has racked up a K/D ratio of 3.27.

He has also played three solo games, capturing a single kill with a K/D ratio of 0.33.

Daddy Calling’s Free Fire UID number and statistics

Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID is 206746194. His stats within the game are given below:

Lifetime stats

Daddy Calling's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Daddy Calling has fought in 17106 squad games and won 5098 of those, for a win ratio of 29.80%. He has notched 50092 kills and sustained a K/D ratio of 4.17.

The content creator has been victorious in 338 of 1682 duo matches, resulting in a win ratio of 20.09%. He possesses a K/D ratio of 3.13, having 4203 eliminations to his name.

Coming to solo matches, Daddy Calling has 1656 solo appearances with a win tally of 558, ensuring a win percentage of 33.69%. He has managed to bag 6171 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.62.

Ranked stats

Daddy Calling's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Daddy Calling has featured in 29 squad games and clinched four of these, accruing to a win ratio of 13.79%. He has secured 66 kills while maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.64.

He has played three duo games while claiming 15 kills with a K/D ratio of 5. He has also played two solo games but is yet to secure a win.

Note: Amitbhai’s and Daddy Calling’s Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Comparison

Amitbhai Daddy Calling Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3828 4972 9158 1656 1682 17106 Wins 317 822 2502 558 338 5098 Win rate 8.28% 17.15% 27.32% 33.69% 20.09% 29.80% Kills 9008 13562 24765 6171 4203 50092 K/D ratio 2.57 3.27 3.72 5.62 3.13 4.17

Amitbhai and Daddy Calling have some outstanding performances in Free Fire. However, the latter has better stats in both solo and squad games when taking into consideration K/D ratio and win rate.

In duo games, Desi Gamer has a slightly better K/D ratio while Amitbhai has a better win ratio.

Amitbhai Daddy Calling Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3 17 45 2 3 29 Wins 0 2 10 0 0 3 Win rate 0 11.76% 22.22% 0 0 13.79% Kills 1 49 108 0 15 66 K/D ratio 0.33 3.27 3.09 0 5 2.64

Also Read Article Continues below

Amitbhai has much better numbers in ranked squad matches. Since Daddy Calling has only played a couple of ranked solo and duo games, these statistics cannot be compared.

Edited by Siddharth Satish